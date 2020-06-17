Revisit David Byrne’s American Utopia on Broadway

By Marc J. Franklin
Jun 17, 2020
 
The theatrical concert, filmed by Spike Lee, is set to premiere on HBO later this year.
Mauro Refosco, David Byrne, and Gustavo Di Dalva in David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy

As previously announced, David Byrne's American Utopia is heading to HBO. Oscar winner Spike Lee filmed the theatrical concert during the tail end of its Broadway run; the network will screen the captured performance later this year (date to come).

Created by former Talking Heads front man David Byrne, American Utopia opened on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre October 20, 2019, after beginning performances October 4. The engagement, which followed a run at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre, played 14 previews and 106 performances before closing February 16, 2020.

31 PHOTOS
David Byrne's American Utopia at the Hudson Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Creative team of David Byrne's American Utopia Courtesy of David Bryne's American Utopia
Cast of David Byrne's American Utopia Courtesy of David Bryne's American Utopia
Cast and Creative Team of David Byrne's American Utopia Courtesy of David Bryne's American Utopia
Mauro Refosco, David Byrne, and Gustavo Di Dalva in David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
Jacquelene Acevedo, David Byrne, Mauro Refosco, Chris Giarmo, Angie Swan, and Bobby Wooten III in David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
David Byrne and cast of David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
Daniel Freedman, Bobby Wooten III, Chris Giarmo, David Byrne, Tendayi Kuumba, Angie Swan, Stéphane San Juan, and Karl Mansfield in David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
David Byrne and cast of David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
Tim Keiper, Gustavo Di Dalva, Stéphane San Juan, Daniel Freedman, and David Byrne in David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
The show features songs from Byrne's 2018 album of the same name, along with hits from his time with Talking Heads and throughout his solo career. Joining him onstage were an eclectic group of international musicians: Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stephané San Juan, Angie Swan, and Bobby Wooten III.

David Byrne's American Utopia reunited the Academy, Grammy, and Golden Globe Award-winning musician with Alex Timbers, who served as production consultant, and choreographer Annie-B Parson, his collaborators on the acclaimed Imelda Marcos musical Here Lies Love.

A return engagement is slated to begin in September at the Broadway venue, though this is likely to change due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

