Revisit David Byrne’s American Utopia on Broadway

The theatrical concert, filmed by Spike Lee, is set to premiere on HBO later this year.

As previously announced, David Byrne's American Utopia is heading to HBO. Oscar winner Spike Lee filmed the theatrical concert during the tail end of its Broadway run; the network will screen the captured performance later this year (date to come).

Created by former Talking Heads front man David Byrne, American Utopia opened on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre October 20, 2019, after beginning performances October 4. The engagement, which followed a run at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre, played 14 previews and 106 performances before closing February 16, 2020.

The show features songs from Byrne's 2018 album of the same name, along with hits from his time with Talking Heads and throughout his solo career. Joining him onstage were an eclectic group of international musicians: Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stephané San Juan, Angie Swan, and Bobby Wooten III.

David Byrne's American Utopia reunited the Academy, Grammy, and Golden Globe Award-winning musician with Alex Timbers, who served as production consultant, and choreographer Annie-B Parson, his collaborators on the acclaimed Imelda Marcos musical Here Lies Love.

A return engagement is slated to begin in September at the Broadway venue, though this is likely to change due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.