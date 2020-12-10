Revisit Donja R. Love's one in two Off-Broadway

The play, a newly named POZ Award winner, opened on this day in 2019.

Just in time for its Off-Broadway anniversary, Donja R. Love's play one in two has been named a recipient of a 2020 POZ Award. Inspired by the writer's experience living with HIV, the piece depicts three Black queer men, with the actors alternating as one "chosen" to live out a new reality inside an epidemic.

The play opened December 10, 2019, at the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center. Stevie Walker-Webb directed the New Group production.

Earlier this year, the play was presented in a virtual co-production from Playbill and Pride Plays. The original trio of performers—Jamyl Dobson, Leland Fowler, and Edward Mawere—reunited for the event.

Love, recently named a recipient of the inaugural Spark Grants from Barrington Stage Company, is also the author of "The Love*Plays" trilogy, which explores queer love between Black people in key moments of history. It consists of Sugar in Our Wounds (taking place on a southern plantation during the Civil War), Fireflies (against the backdrop of Jim Crow laws) and In the Middle (set during the Black Lives Matter movement).

Look back on the Off-Broadway production of one in two below.

