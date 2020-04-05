Revisit Evita on Broadway With Elena Roger, Ricky Martin, and More

The revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s musical opened at the Marquis Theatre April 5, 2012.

The revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Evita opened at the Marquis Theatre April 5, 2012. The production, directed by Michael Grandage with choreography by Rob Ashford, played 26 previews and 337 performances before closing on January 26, 2013, and earned three Tony Award nominations including Best Revival of a Musical.

Based on true events, Evita tells the story of an obscure and ambitious actress who becomes the powerful and controversial first lady of Argentina. The original production first opened at the Broadway Theatre in 1979.

The revival starred Elena Roger as Eva, Ricky Martin as Che, Michael Cerveris as Perón, Max von Essen as Magaldi, Rachel Potter as Mistress, and Maya Jade Frank and Isabela Monder as the Child with Christina DeCicco as the Eva alternate. Rounding out the ensemble were Ashley Amber, George Lee Andrews, Eric L. Christian, Kristine Covillo, Colin Cunliffe, Margot de la Barre, Bradley Dean, Rebecca Eichenberger, Melanie Field, Constantine Germanacosas, Laurel Harris, Bahiyah Hibah, Nick Kenkel, Brad Little, Erica Mansfield, Emily Mechler, Sydney Morton, Jessica Lea Patty, Aleks Pevec, Kristie Dale Sanders, Timothy Shew, Johnny Stellard, Alex Michael Stoll, and Daniel Torres.

Evita featured scenic and costume design by Christopher Oram, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Mick Potter, and projection design by Zachary Borovay.