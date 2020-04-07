Revisit Hand to God on Broadway With Steven Boyer, Sarah Stiles, and More

The Tony-nominated production opened at the Booth Theatre April 7, 2015.

Robert Askin’s Hand to God opened on Broadway at the Booth Theatre April 7, 2015. The production, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, played 26 previews and 311 performances before closing January 3, 2016, earning five Tony Award nominations including Best Play.

Set in the small town of Cypress, Texas, Hand to God tells the story of a shy, inquisitive student who finds an outlet for his burgeoning creativity at the Christian Puppet Ministry until his hand puppet Tyrone takes on a shocking and dangerously irreverent personality all its own.

READ: Robert Askins, The Margarita-Making Broadway Playwright of Hand to God, Has a Few Words for You

Hand to God starred Steven Boyer as Jason/Tyrone, Geneva Carr as Margery, Michael Oberholtzer as Timothy, Sarah Stiles as Jessica, and Marc Kudisch as Pastor Greg.

The production featured scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Sydney Maresca, lighting design by Jason Lyons, sound design by Jill BC Du Boff, and puppet design by Marte Johanne Ekhougen.