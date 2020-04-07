Revisit Hand to God on Broadway With Steven Boyer, Sarah Stiles, and More

Revisit Hand to God on Broadway With Steven Boyer, Sarah Stiles, and More
By Marc J. Franklin
Apr 07, 2020
 
The Tony-nominated production opened at the Booth Theatre April 7, 2015.

Robert Askin’s Hand to God opened on Broadway at the Booth Theatre April 7, 2015. The production, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, played 26 previews and 311 performances before closing January 3, 2016, earning five Tony Award nominations including Best Play.

Set in the small town of Cypress, Texas, Hand to God tells the story of a shy, inquisitive student who finds an outlet for his burgeoning creativity at the Christian Puppet Ministry until his hand puppet Tyrone takes on a shocking and dangerously irreverent personality all its own.

READ: Robert Askins, The Margarita-Making Broadway Playwright of Hand to God, Has a Few Words for You

Hand to God starred Steven Boyer as Jason/Tyrone, Geneva Carr as Margery, Michael Oberholtzer as Timothy, Sarah Stiles as Jessica, and Marc Kudisch as Pastor Greg.

in <i>Hand to God</i>
Geneva Carr, Sarah Stiles, Marc Kudisch, Steven Boyer, and Michael Oberholtzer in Hand to God Joan Marcus

The production featured scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Sydney Maresca, lighting design by Jason Lyons, sound design by Jill BC Du Boff, and puppet design by Marte Johanne Ekhougen.

A First Look at Possessed Puppet Comedy Hand to God, With Steven Boyer, Marc Kudisch and Sarah Stiles

A First Look at Possessed Puppet Comedy Hand to God, With Steven Boyer, Marc Kudisch and Sarah Stiles

Robert Askins' irreverent puppet comedy Hand to God, about a possessed Christian-ministry puppet, returns Off-Broadway beginning Feb. 19 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. Read the Playbill.com story.

21 PHOTOS
Tyrone
Tyrone Joan Marcus
Michael Oberholtzer and Geneva Carr
Michael Oberholtzer and Geneva Carr Joan Marcus
Sarah Stiles, Steven Boyer and Tyrone
Sarah Stiles, Steven Boyer and Tyrone Joan Marcus
Steven Boyer, Tyrone and Geneva Carr
Steven Boyer, Tyrone and Geneva Carr Joan Marcus
Steven Boyer and Tyrone
Steven Boyer and Tyrone Joan Marcus
Geneva Carr and Marc Kudisch
Geneva Carr and Marc Kudisch Joan Marcus
Steven Boyer and Tyrone
Steven Boyer and Tyrone Joan Marcus
Tyrone
Tyrone Joan Marcus
Michael Oberholtzer and Geneva Carr
Michael Oberholtzer and Geneva Carr Joan Marcus
Sarah Stiles, Steven Boyer and Tyrone
Sarah Stiles, Steven Boyer and Tyrone Joan Marcus
