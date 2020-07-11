Revisit Highlights From the History of Broadway Barks With Audra McDonald, Gavin Creel, and More

The 22nd installment of the annual pet adoption event, founded by Bernadette Peters and the late Mary Tyler Moore, will be held online July 16.

As previously reported, the 22nd installment of Broadway Barks, the annual dog and cat adoption event co-founded by Bernadette Peters and the late Mary Tyler Moore, will be held virtually July 16 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Broadway Barks Across America, which will stream on YouTube, will be hosted by three-time Tony recipient Peters beginning at 7:30 PM ET and will feature adoptable animals presented by celebrities from across the country. Broadway Barks was founded in 1999. Since its creation, more than 2,000 cats and dogs have been adopted thanks to a bit of help from their famous Broadway pals. Approximately 85 percent of these furry friends have successfully found forever homes. In honor of Broadway Barks, look back at highlights from the event's history.

