Revisit Highlights From the History of Broadway Barks With Audra McDonald, Gavin Creel, and More

By Marc J. Franklin
Jul 11, 2020
 
The 22nd installment of the annual pet adoption event, founded by Bernadette Peters and the late Mary Tyler Moore, will be held online July 16.
Broadway_Barks_Lookback_HR
Mary Tyler Moore, Bernadette Peters, and Angela Lansbury Courtesy of Broadway Barks

As previously reported, the 22nd installment of Broadway Barks, the annual dog and cat adoption event co-founded by Bernadette Peters and the late Mary Tyler Moore, will be held virtually July 16 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Broadway Barks Across America, which will stream on YouTube, will be hosted by three-time Tony recipient Peters beginning at 7:30 PM ET and will feature adoptable animals presented by celebrities from across the country.

Broadway Barks was founded in 1999. Since its creation, more than 2,000 cats and dogs have been adopted thanks to a bit of help from their famous Broadway pals. Approximately 85 percent of these furry friends have successfully found forever homes.

In honor of Broadway Barks, look back at highlights from the event's history.

69 PHOTOS
Broadway_Barks_Lookback_HR
Neil Patrick Harris, 2004 Courtesy of Broadway Barks
Broadway_Barks_Lookback_HR
Laura Linney, 2004 Courtesy of Broadway Barks
Broadway_Barks_Lookback_HR
Swoosie Kurtz, 2004 Courtesy of Broadway Barks
Broadway_Barks_Lookback_HR
Eric Stoltz, 2004 Courtesy of Broadway Barks
Broadway_Barks_Lookback_HR
Elizabeth Berkley, 2004 Courtesy of Broadway Barks
Broadway_Barks_Lookback_HR
Bernadette Peters, Keegan-Michael Key, and Mary Tyler Moore, 2006 Courtesy of Broadway Barks
Broadway_Barks_Lookback_HR
Russell Tovey and Jacob Young, 2006 Courtesy of Broadway Barks
Broadway_Barks_Lookback_HR
Christine Ebersole, 2006 Courtesy of Broadway Barks
Broadway_Barks_Lookback_HR
Cheyenne Jackson, Kerry Butler, Laura Bell Bundy, Orfeh, and Andy Karl, 2007 Courtesy of Broadway Barks
Broadway_Barks_Lookback_HR
Laura Bell Bundy, 2007 Courtesy of Broadway Barks
