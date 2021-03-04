Revisit Lincoln Center Theater’s King Lear Starring Christopher Plummer

The production of the Shakespearean drama opened at the Vivian Beaumont Theater March 4, 2004.

Lincoln Center Theater’s King Lear, starring the late Christopher Plummer in the title role, opened at the Vivian Beaumont Theater March 4, 2004. The production of the Shakespearean drama played 16 previews and 33 performances before closing April 18, earning Plummer a Tony nomination for his performance as Lear as well as a Tony nomination for Best Revival of a Play.

Written during the bubonic plague, King Lear follows the chaos and treachery that occurs when an aging monarch refuses his youngest and favorite daughter her share of his estate because she won't publicly admit her love for him.

In addition to Plummer, the production starred Domini Blythe as Goneril, Claire Jullien as Cordelia, Lucy Peacock as Regan, Brent Carver as Edgar, Geraint Wyn Davies as Edmund, Brian Tree as Oswald, James Blendick as the Earl of Gloucester, Ian Deakin as the Duke of Albany, Paul O’Brien as the King of France, Guy Paul as the Duke of Burgundy, Stephen Russell as the Duke of Cornwall, William Cain as the Doctor, Leo Leyden as the Old Man, and Barry MacGreegor as the Fool alongside ensemble members Caroline Bootle, Jay Edwards, David Furr, Douglas Harmsen, Matt Loney, Quentin Maré, Christopher McHale, Andy Prosky, Christopher Randolph, Brian Sgambati, Eric Sheffer Stevens, Baylen Thomas, and Susan Wilder.

Directed by Jonathan Miller, King Lear featured scenic design by Ralph Funicello, costume design by Clare Mitchell, lighting design by Robert Thomson, and sound design by Scott Anderson with stage management by Brian Scott and Julie Baldauff. For the complete cast and creative team, visit King Lear in the Playbill Vault.