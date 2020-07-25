Revisit Moulin Rouge! on Broadway

The stage adaptation of the Baz Luhrmann film opened at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre July 25, 2019.

The stage adaptation of Moulin Rouge! opened on Broadway Al Hirschfeld Theatre July 25, 2019 after beginning preview performances June 28.

Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! premiered in Boston in 2018 at the Emerson Colonial Theatre. With a book by John Logan, the show incorporates original songs and pop standards heard in the film, as well as familiar tunes released in the 17 years since the star-crossed lovers first hit the screen.

Aaron Tveit and Tony Award winner Karen Olivo star as poet Christian and courtesan Satine, respectively, taking on the roles played on screen by Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman in the 2001 Baz Luhrmann movie. The Broadway cast also includes Tony nominee Danny Burstein as Harold Zidler, Tony and Olivier nominee Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago, and Robyn Hurder as Nini.

47 PHOTOS

Rounding out the company are Amber Ardolino, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Olutayo Bosede, Kyle Brown, Sam J. Cahn, Max Clayton, Karli Dinardo, Aaron C. Finley, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Bahiyah Hibah, Ericka Hunter, Holly James, Evan Kinnane, Reed Luplau, Jeigh Madjus, Morgan Marcell, Caleb Marshall, Brandt Martinez, Jodi McFadden, Kaitlin Mesh, Kevyn Morrow, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud, and Benjamin Rivera. Ashley Loren is the standby for Satine.

The production features choreography by Sonya Tayeh, orchestrations by music supervisor Justin Levine, sets by Derek McLane, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Justin Townsend, and sound design by Peter Hylenski. Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/MoulinRouge.