Photo Features   Revisit Moulin Rouge! on Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Jul 25, 2020
The stage adaptation of the Baz Luhrmann film opened at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre July 25, 2019.

The stage adaptation of Moulin Rouge! opened on Broadway Al Hirschfeld Theatre July 25, 2019 after beginning preview performances June 28.

Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! premiered in Boston in 2018 at the Emerson Colonial Theatre. With a book by John Logan, the show incorporates original songs and pop standards heard in the film, as well as familiar tunes released in the 17 years since the star-crossed lovers first hit the screen.

READ: Crafting the Grand Sets and Sexy Costumes of Moulin Rouge! On Broadway

Aaron Tveit and Tony Award winner Karen Olivo star as poet Christian and courtesan Satine, respectively, taking on the roles played on screen by Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman in the 2001 Baz Luhrmann movie. The Broadway cast also includes Tony nominee Danny Burstein as Harold Zidler, Tony and Olivier nominee Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago, and Robyn Hurder as Nini.

Revisit Moulin Rouge! on Broadway

Revisit Moulin Rouge! on Broadway

47 PHOTOS
<i>Moulin Rouge!</i> at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre
Moulin Rouge! at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Press_Day_2019_HR
Moulin Rouge! Marc J. Franklin
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Press_Day_2019_HR
Danny Burstein, Karen Olivo, and Aaron Tveit meet the press Marc J. Franklin
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Press_Day_2019_HR
Tam Mutu, Danny Burstein, Karen Olivo, Robyn Hurder, Aaron Tveit, Ricky Rojas, and Sahr Ngaujah meet the press Marc J. Franklin
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Press_Day_2019_HR
Alex Timbers, Sonya Tayeh, Justin Levine, and John Logan meet the press Marc J. Franklin
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Press_Day_2019_HR
Cast and creative team of Moulin Rouge! meet the press Marc J. Franklin
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Jacqueline B. Arnold, Robyn Hurder, Holly James, and Jeigh Madjus in Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
MOULIN_ROUGE_BROADWAY_10_30_19_0576_NEW.jpg
Karen Olivo in Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit in Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Ricky Rojas and Robyn Hurder in Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
Rounding out the company are Amber Ardolino, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Olutayo Bosede, Kyle Brown, Sam J. Cahn, Max Clayton, Karli Dinardo, Aaron C. Finley, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Bahiyah Hibah, Ericka Hunter, Holly James, Evan Kinnane, Reed Luplau, Jeigh Madjus, Morgan Marcell, Caleb Marshall, Brandt Martinez, Jodi McFadden, Kaitlin Mesh, Kevyn Morrow, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud, and Benjamin Rivera. Ashley Loren is the standby for Satine.

READ: The Origins of Moulin Rouge!’s Backstage Viral Videos

The production features choreography by Sonya Tayeh, orchestrations by music supervisor Justin Levine, sets by Derek McLane, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Justin Townsend, and sound design by Peter Hylenski. Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/MoulinRouge.

