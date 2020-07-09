Revisit Nora Ephron’s Lucky Guy on Broadway in Honor of Tom Hanks

The Oscar winner celebrates his birthday July 9.

Oscar winner Tom Hanks celebrates his birthday July 9.

Known for his work in films such as Forrest Gump and Philadelphia, Hanks made his Broadway debut in Nora Eprhon’s Lucky Guy, which opened at the Broadhurst Theatre April 1, 2013. The production, directed by George C. Wolfe, played 33 previews and 104 performances before closing July 3, 2013, earning six Tony Award nominations and winning two: Best Featured Actor in a Play for Courtney B. Vance and Best Lighting Design of a Play for Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer.

Lucky Guy dramatizes the story of tabloid columnist Mike McAlary's meteoric rise, fall, and rise again, ending with his coverage of the Abner Louima case, for which he won the Pulitzer Prize.

Revisit Nora Ephron’s Lucky Guy on Broadway Starring Tom Hanks Revisit Nora Ephron’s Lucky Guy on Broadway Starring Tom Hanks 11 PHOTOS

Hanks starred as McAlary alongside Maura Tierney as Alice McAlary, Christopher McDonald as Eddie Hayes, Peter Gerety as John Cotter, Courtney B. Vance as Hap Hairston, Peter Scolari as Michael Daly, Richard Masur as Jerry Nachman/Stanley Joyce, Brian Dykstra as Brian O’Regan, Michael Gaston as Jim Dwyer, Dustyn Gulledge as Dino Tortorici, Andrew Hovelson as reporter, Deirdre Lovejoy as Louise Imerman/Debby Krenek, Danny Mastrogiorgio as Bob Drury/John Miller, and Stephen Tryone Williams as Abner Louima.

Lucky Guy featured scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, sound design by Scott Lehrer, and projection design batwin + robin productions with stage management Jane Grey and Cambra Overend. For the full cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/LuckyGuy.