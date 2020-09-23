Revisit Peter Gallagher, Betsy Joslyn, and More in A Doll’s Life on Broadway

The musical sequel to the Ibsen play, directed by Hal Prince, opened at the Mark Hellinger Theatre September 23.

A Doll's Life, a musical sequel to the classic Henrik Ibsen play, A Doll's House, opened at the Mark Hellinger Theatre September 23, 1982. The production, directed by Harold Prince with choreography by Larry Fuller, played 18 previews and 5 performances before closing September 26.

Following the events of A Doll's House, A Doll's Life follows Nora as she strikes out on her own after slamming the door on husband Torvald, becoming a successful businesswoman and meeting several men who see her in different ways before returning home to see if her husband can view her as an equal partner. The musical features music by Larry Grossman and book and lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green.

Look Back at the Musical Sequel to Ibsen’s A Doll’s House: A Doll’s Life Look Back at the Musical Sequel to Ibsen’s A Doll’s House: A Doll’s Life 10 PHOTOS

The production starred Betsy Joslyn as Nora/Actress, Peter Gallagher as Otto, George Hearn as Torvald/Johan/Actor, Edmund Lyndeck as Eric, Diane Armistead Dowager, Gordon Bovinet as Mr. Kloster/Musician, Willi Burke as Camilla Forrester, Patti Cohenour as Helga/Assistant Stage Manager, John Corsaut as Prison Guard, David Evans as Man in Black, Teri Gill as Woman in Red, David Cale Johnson as Prison Guard, Barbara Lang as Astrid, Norman A. Large as Mr. Zetterling and others, Carol Lurie as Waitress/Helmer's Maid, Penny Orloff as Jacqueline/Selma/Audition Singer, Patricia Parker as Woman in Black, Lisa Peter as Woman in White, David Seaman as Bob, Larry Smaller Waiter/Musician, Kimberly Stern as Emmy, Paul Straney as Muller/Waiter/Audition Singer, Olga Talyn as the Widow/Maid, Michael Vita as Warden and others, David Vosburgh as Stage Hand and others, and Jim Wagg as Ivar. Rounding out the company were Kevin Marcum and Sisu Raiken as swings.

The production featured scenic design by Timothy O'Brien and Tazeena Firth, costume design by Florence Klotz, lighting design by Ken Billington, and sound design by Jack Mann with stage management by Beverly Randolph, Richard Evans, and Steven Kelley. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/ADollsLife.