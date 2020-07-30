Revisit Present Laughter on Broadway With Kevin Kline, Cobie Smulders, and More

By Marc J. Franklin
Jul 30, 2020
 
Ahead of PBS’ July 31 Great Performances presentation during the Broadway at Home series, look back at the Tony Award–nominated production.

As previously announced, PBS’ Great Performances continues its Broadway at Home series with the 2017 revival of Present Laughter starring Kevin Kline. The viewing of the Noël Coward comedy is set to air July 31 at 9 PM ET; check local listings. Ahead of the presentation, Playbill is taking a look back at the Tony Award–nominated revival.

Present Laughter opened at the St. James Theatre April 5, 2017, after beginning preview performances March 10. The revival, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, played 28 previews and 101 performances before closing July 2, 2017. The production earned three Tony Award nominations including Best Revival of a Play, with Kline winning Best Actor in a Play for his performance as Garry Essendine.

Present Laughter tells the story of a self-obsessed actor in the midst of a mid-life crisis. Freely indulging his considerable appetite for wine, women and sleeping late, the theatre’s favorite leading man suddenly finds himself caught between fawning ingénues, crazed playwrights, secret trysts, and unexpected twists. The comedy first played Broadway at the Plymouth Theatre in 1946.

Present Laughter at the St. James Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Kate Burton, Kevin Kline, Cobie Smulders, and Kristine Nielsen meet the press Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Kevin Kline meets the press Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cobie Smulders meets the press Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Kristine Nielsen meets the press Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Kate Burton meets the press Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Kevin Kline and Kate Burton meet the press Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cobie Smulders and Kevin Kline in Present Laughter Joan Marcus
Kristine Nielsen, Kate Burton, and Kevin Kline in Present Laughter Joan Marcus
Kevin Kline in Present Laughter Joan Marcus
In addition to Kline, the revival starred Kate Burton as Liz Essendine, Kristine Nielsen as Monica Reed, Cobie Smulders as Joanna Lyppiatt, Bhavesh Patel as Roland Maule, Reg Rogers as Morris Dixon, Matt Bittner as Fred, Ellen Harvey as Miss Erikson, Peter Francis James as Henry Lyppiatt, Tedra Millan as Daphne Stillington, and Sandra Shipley as Lady Saltburn.

Present Laughter featured set design by David Zinn, costume design by Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Justin Townsend, and sound design by Fitz Patton with stage management by James FitzSimmons and Jereme Kyle Lewis. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/PresentLaughter.

