Revisit Six Star Adrianna Hicks' Interview With Built for the Stage

The interview and fitness series from Coach Joe Rosko dives into fitness, singing and dancing, and life during the pandemic.

In October, Six star Adrianna Hicks chatted with Coach Joe Rosko of Built for the Stage about fitness, singing and dancing, and life during the pandemic. Prior to playing Catherine of Aragon, Hicks appeared in The Color Purple and Aladdin.

As you get ready for the holiday season, revisit their chat for some health and wellness inspiration above. This episode is sponsored by Postmates.

As these tough times of this global pandemic continue, human connection is as important as ever in regards to health and fitness. Built For The Stage offers a seven-day free trial that allows participants to interact with a coach to talk about goals, try out some actor-athlete workout sessions, and more.

BFTS not only provides training programs for professionals in the business, but recently launched its new program, BFTS University, for theatre majors. BFTSU helps students in building their fitness and nutrition foundation to enable them to ready themselves for the demanding requirements of a career in theatre.

For more information about these programs, the BFTS Swag Shop, or BFTS podcast episodes, visit BuiltfortheStage.com.

For a limited time, Postmates is giving our listeners $7 off your first five orders with a minimum basket size of $15. The offer is valid on deliveries only for two weeks from your first order. Download the app and use code PLAY7.