Revisit Sunday in the Park With George Starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford

The revival of the Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine musical opened at the Hudson Theatre February 23, 2017.

Following an acclaimed benefit concert at New York City Center, Sarna Lapine’s revival of Sunday in the Park with George opened at Hudson Theater February 23, 2017. The limited engagement played 11 previews and 61 performances before closing April 23, 2017.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical follows painter Georges Seurat in the months leading up to the completion of his most famous painting, “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte.” The musical features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine.

The production featured Jake Gyllenhaal as George, Annaleigh Ashfrod as Dot/Marie, Brooks Ashmanskas as Mr./Charles, Jenni barber as Celeste #2/Elaine, Phillip Boykin as Boatman/Lee, Mattea Conforti as Louise/Rayne, Eerin Davie as Yvonne/Naomi, Claybourne Elder as Soldier/Alex, Penny Fuller as Old Lady/Blair, Jordan Gelber as Louis/Billy, Robert Sean Leonard as Jules/Bob, Liz McCartney as Mrs./Harriet, Ruthie Ann Miles as Frieda/Betty, Ashley Park as Celeste #1/Theresa, Jennifer Sánchez as Nurse/Samantha, and David Turner as Franz/Dennis with ensemble members Max Chernin, MaryAnn Hu, Michael McElroy, and Jaime Rosenstein. Rounding out the company were Julie Foldesi and Andrew Kober as swings.

Sunday in the Park with George featured musical staging by Ann Yee, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Clint Ramos, lighting design by Ken Billington, and projection design by Tal Yarden with stage management by Stephen Milosevich and Kate Croasdale. Visit the Playbill Vault for the complete cast and creative team.