Revisit the 1986 Revival of Sweet Charity Starring Debbie Allen

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Revisit the 1986 Revival of Sweet Charity Starring Debbie Allen
By Marc J. Franklin
Apr 27, 2020
 
Once again directed and choreographed by Bob Fosse, the musical opened on Broadway at the Minskoff Theatre April 27, 1986.
Sweet Charity_Broadway Revival_1986_Production Photos_X_HR
Debbie Allen Martha Swope/New York Public Library

The Bob Fosse-helmed revival of Sweet Charity, starring stage and screen star Debbie Allen, opened on Broadway at the Minskoff Theatre April 27, 1986. The production played 15 previews and 369 performances before closing March 15, 1987. The revival earned five Tony Awards nominations, winning Best Revival, Best Featured Actor for Michael Rupert, Best Featured Actress for Bebe Neuwirth, and Best Costume Design for Patricia Zipprodt.

A musical adaptation of the Federico Fellini film The Nights of Cabiria, Sweet Charity tells the story of a New York taxi dancer who is open-hearted but unlucky in love. Conceived by Fosse, the musical features music by Cy Coleman, lyrics by Dorothy Fields, and book by Neil Simon. The original production opened at the opened at the Palace Theatre January 29, 1966.

Production Photos: 1986 Broadway Revival of Sweet Charity

Production Photos: 1986 Broadway Revival of Sweet Charity

11 PHOTOS
Sweet Charity_Broadway Revival_1986_Production Photos_X_HR
Debbie Allen Martha Swope/New York Public Library
Sweet Charity_Broadway Revival_1986_Production Photos_X_HR
Michael Rupert, Alice Everett Cox, and Debbie Allen Martha Swope/New York Public Library
Sweet Charity_Broadway Revival_1986_Production Photos_X_HR
Debbie Allen, Lee Wilkof, and Cast Martha Swope/New York Public Library
Sweet Charity_Broadway Revival_1986_Production Photos_X_HR
Lee Wilkof, Debbie Allen, and Tanis Michaels Martha Swope/New York Public Library
Sweet Charity_Broadway Revival_1986_Production Photos_X_HR
Carrie Nygren, Mark Jacoby, and Debbie Allen Martha Swope/New York Public Library
Sweet Charity_Broadway Revival_1986_Production Photos_X_HR
Michael Rupert and Debbie Allen Martha Swope/New York Public Library
Sweet Charity_Broadway Revival_1986_Production Photos_X_HR
Debbie Allen and Mark Jacoby Martha Swope/New York Public Library
Sweet Charity_Broadway Revival_1986_Production Photos_X_HR
Allison Williams, Debbie Allen, and Bebe Neuwirth Martha Swope/New York Public Library
Sweet Charity_Broadway Revival_1986_Production Photos_X_HR
Debbie Allen, Bebe Neuwirth and Allison Williams Martha Swope/New York Public Library
Sweet Charity_Broadway Revival_1986_Production Photos_X_HR
Debbie Allen Martha Swope/New York Public Library
Share

In addition to Allen as Charity, the production starred Mark Jacoby as Vittorio Vidal, Irving Allen Lee as Daddy Johann Sebastian Brubeck, Neuwirth as Nickie, Carrie Nygren as Ursula, Lee Wilkof as Herman, Allison Williams as Helene, and Rupert as Oscar. Rounding out the cast were Quinn Baird, Christine Colby, Jan Horvath, Alice Everett Cox, Kim Morgan Greene, Fred C. Mann III, Jane Lanier, Tanis Michaels, Dana Moore, Allison Reneé Manson, Kelly Patterson, Michelle O’Steen, Stanley Wesley Perryman, Mimi Quillin, Adrian Rosario, Jeff Shade, Celia Tackaberry, David Warren-Gibson, and Tom Wierney.

Sweet Charity featured scenic and lighting design by Robert Randolph, costume design by Patricia Zipprodt, and sound design by Otts Munderloh with stage management by Craig Jacobs, Lani Ball, and David Blackwell.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.