Revisit the 1986 Revival of Sweet Charity Starring Debbie Allen

Once again directed and choreographed by Bob Fosse, the musical opened on Broadway at the Minskoff Theatre April 27, 1986.

The Bob Fosse-helmed revival of Sweet Charity, starring stage and screen star Debbie Allen, opened on Broadway at the Minskoff Theatre April 27, 1986. The production played 15 previews and 369 performances before closing March 15, 1987. The revival earned five Tony Awards nominations, winning Best Revival, Best Featured Actor for Michael Rupert, Best Featured Actress for Bebe Neuwirth, and Best Costume Design for Patricia Zipprodt.

A musical adaptation of the Federico Fellini film The Nights of Cabiria, Sweet Charity tells the story of a New York taxi dancer who is open-hearted but unlucky in love. Conceived by Fosse, the musical features music by Cy Coleman, lyrics by Dorothy Fields, and book by Neil Simon. The original production opened at the opened at the Palace Theatre January 29, 1966.

Production Photos: 1986 Broadway Revival of Sweet Charity Production Photos: 1986 Broadway Revival of Sweet Charity 11 PHOTOS

In addition to Allen as Charity, the production starred Mark Jacoby as Vittorio Vidal, Irving Allen Lee as Daddy Johann Sebastian Brubeck, Neuwirth as Nickie, Carrie Nygren as Ursula, Lee Wilkof as Herman, Allison Williams as Helene, and Rupert as Oscar. Rounding out the cast were Quinn Baird, Christine Colby, Jan Horvath, Alice Everett Cox, Kim Morgan Greene, Fred C. Mann III, Jane Lanier, Tanis Michaels, Dana Moore, Allison Reneé Manson, Kelly Patterson, Michelle O’Steen, Stanley Wesley Perryman, Mimi Quillin, Adrian Rosario, Jeff Shade, Celia Tackaberry, David Warren-Gibson, and Tom Wierney.

Sweet Charity featured scenic and lighting design by Robert Randolph, costume design by Patricia Zipprodt, and sound design by Otts Munderloh with stage management by Craig Jacobs, Lani Ball, and David Blackwell.