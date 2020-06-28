Revisit the 1987 Revival of Dreamgirls Starring Lillias White

Following its international tour, Dreamgirls opened at the Ambassador Theatre June 28, 1987. The revival, directed and choreographed by Michael Bennet with co-choreography by Michael Peters, played 7 previews and 177 performances before closing November 29, 1987, earning a Tony Award nomination for Best Revival (Play or Musical).

Featuring music by Henry Krieger and lyrics and book by Tom Eyen, Dreamgirls tells the story of a female trio of black singers when they begin working with an opportunistic show business promoter as 1960s Motown music becomes popular with both white and black audiences.

The revival starred Lillias White as Effie Melody White, Alisa Gyse as Deena Jones, Arnetia Walker as Lorrell Robinson, Kevyn Morrow as C.C. White, Weyman Thompson as Curtis Taylor, Jr., Herbert L. Rawlings as James Thunder Early, and Roy L. Jones as Marty. Rounding out the cast were Susan Beaubian, Stephen Borneuf, Yvette Louise Cason, Tim Cassidy, Robert Clater, Bobby Daye, Matthew Dickens, Germaine Edwards, Robert Fowler, Rhetta Hughes, Lynda McConnell, Milton Craig Nealy, Leonard Piggee, LaChanze, Vernon Spencer, David Thomé, Shriley Tripp, Loraine Velez, and Fuschia Walker.

The production featured scenic design by Robin Wagner, costume design by Theoni V. Aldredge, lighting design by Tharon Musser, and sound design by Otts with stage management by Thomas A. Bartlett and Robert B. Gould. For the full cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/Dreamgirls.