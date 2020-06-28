Revisit the 1987 Revival of Dreamgirls Starring Lillias White

By Marc J. Franklin
Jun 28, 2020
 
Following an international tour, the production opened at the Ambassador Theatre June 28, 1987.
Alisa Gyse, Arnetia Walker, and Lillias White in Dreamgirls
Alisa Gyse, Arnetia Walker, and Lillias White in Dreamgirls Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts

Following its international tour, Dreamgirls opened at the Ambassador Theatre June 28, 1987. The revival, directed and choreographed by Michael Bennet with co-choreography by Michael Peters, played 7 previews and 177 performances before closing November 29, 1987, earning a Tony Award nomination for Best Revival (Play or Musical).

Featuring music by Henry Krieger and lyrics and book by Tom Eyen, Dreamgirls tells the story of a female trio of black singers when they begin working with an opportunistic show business promoter as 1960s Motown music becomes popular with both white and black audiences.

Alisa Gyse, Arnetia Walker, and Lillias White in Dreamgirls
Alisa Gyse, Arnetia Walker, and Lillias White in Dreamgirls Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Alisa Gyse, Lillias White, and Arnetia Walker in <i>Dreamgirls</i>
Alisa Gyse, Lillias White, Arnetia Walker, and cast of Dreamgirls Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Lillias White and Kevyn Morrow in <i>Dreamgirls</i>
Lillias White and Kevyn Morrow in Dreamgirls Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Kevyn Morrow in <i>Dreamgirls</i>
Kevyn Morrow in Dreamgirls Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Lillias White, Alisa Gyse, and Arnetia Walker in <i>Dreamgirls</i>
Lillias White, Alisa Gyse, and Arnetia Walker in Dreamgirls Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Lillias White in <i>Dreamgirls</i>
Lillias White in Dreamgirls Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Roy L. Jones, Kevyn Morrow, Herbert Rawlings, Jr., and Weyman Thompson in <i>Dreamgirls</i>
Roy L. Jones, Kevyn Morrow, Herbert Rawlings, Jr., and Weyman Thompson in Dreamgirls Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Lillias White and Weyman Thompson in <i>Dreamgirls</i>
Lillias White and Weyman Thompson in Dreamgirls Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Lillias White in <i>Dreamgirls</i>
Lillias White in Dreamgirls Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Alisa Gyse in <i>Dreamgirls</i>
Alisa Gyse in Dreamgirls Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
The revival starred Lillias White as Effie Melody White, Alisa Gyse as Deena Jones, Arnetia Walker as Lorrell Robinson, Kevyn Morrow as C.C. White, Weyman Thompson as Curtis Taylor, Jr., Herbert L. Rawlings as James Thunder Early, and Roy L. Jones as Marty. Rounding out the cast were Susan Beaubian, Stephen Borneuf, Yvette Louise Cason, Tim Cassidy, Robert Clater, Bobby Daye, Matthew Dickens, Germaine Edwards, Robert Fowler, Rhetta Hughes, Lynda McConnell, Milton Craig Nealy, Leonard Piggee, LaChanze, Vernon Spencer, David Thomé, Shriley Tripp, Loraine Velez, and Fuschia Walker.

The production featured scenic design by Robin Wagner, costume design by Theoni V. Aldredge, lighting design by Tharon Musser, and sound design by Otts with stage management by Thomas A. Bartlett and Robert B. Gould. For the full cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/Dreamgirls.

