Revisit the 2011 Revival of Terrence McNally’s Master Class on Broadway

Revisit the 2011 Revival of Terrence McNally's Master Class on Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Jul 07, 2020
 
The production, starring Tyne Daly, opened at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre July 7, 2011.
in <i>Master Class</i>
Sierra Boggess and Tyne Daly in Master Class Joan Marcus

A revival of Terrence McNally’s Master Class opened on Broadway at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre July 7, 2011. The production, directed by Stephen Wadsworth, played 26 previews and 67 performances before closing September 4, 2011, earning a Tony Award nomination for Best Revival of a Play.

Based on the series of master classes given by Maria Callas at Juilliard, Master Class follows the opera diva’s class in which she berates her students as much as she encourages them while confronting the disappointments in her own life and her relationship with the shipping tycoon Aristotle Onassis.

10 PHOTOS
Tyne Daly in <i>Master Class</i>
Tyne Daly in Master Class Joan Marcus
in <i>Master Class</i>
Cast of Master Class Joan Marcus
in <i>Master Class</i>
Tyne Daly and Jeremy Cohen in Master Class Joan Marcus
Tyne Daly in <i>Master Class</i>
Tyne Daly in Master Class Joan Marcus
in <i>Master Class</i>
Clinton Brandhagen and Tyne Daly in Master Class Joan Marcus
in <i>Master Class</i>
Garrett Sorenson and Tyne Daly in Master Class Joan Marcus
in <i>Master Class</i>
Sierra Boggess and Tyne Daly in Master Class Joan Marcus
Jeremy Cohen and Sierra Boggess in <i>Master Class</i>
Jeremy Cohen and Sierra Boggess in Master Class Joan Marcus
in <i>Master Class</i>
Jeremy Cohen and Alexandra Silber in Master Class Joan Marcus
in <i>Master Class</i>
Alexandra Silber in Master Class Joan Marcus
The production starred Tyne Daly as Maria Callas, Sierra Boggess as Sharon Graham, Clinton Brandhagen as Stagehand, Jeremy Cohen as Emmanuel Weinstock, Alexandra Silber as Sophie De Palma, and Garrett Sorenson as Anthony Candolino.

Master Class featured scenic design Thomas Lynch, costume design by Martin Pakledinaz, lighting design by David Lander, and sound design by Jon Gottlieb with stage management by Susie Cordon and Allison Sommers. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/MasterClass.

