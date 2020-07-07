Revisit the 2011 Revival of Terrence McNally’s Master Class on Broadway

The production, starring Tyne Daly, opened at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre July 7, 2011.

A revival of Terrence McNally’s Master Class opened on Broadway at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre July 7, 2011. The production, directed by Stephen Wadsworth, played 26 previews and 67 performances before closing September 4, 2011, earning a Tony Award nomination for Best Revival of a Play.

Based on the series of master classes given by Maria Callas at Juilliard, Master Class follows the opera diva’s class in which she berates her students as much as she encourages them while confronting the disappointments in her own life and her relationship with the shipping tycoon Aristotle Onassis.

The production starred Tyne Daly as Maria Callas, Sierra Boggess as Sharon Graham, Clinton Brandhagen as Stagehand, Jeremy Cohen as Emmanuel Weinstock, Alexandra Silber as Sophie De Palma, and Garrett Sorenson as Anthony Candolino.

Master Class featured scenic design Thomas Lynch, costume design by Martin Pakledinaz, lighting design by David Lander, and sound design by Jon Gottlieb with stage management by Susie Cordon and Allison Sommers. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/MasterClass.