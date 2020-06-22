Revisit the 2016 Revival of Falsettos on Broadway

BroadwayHD and Lincoln Center will present a free sing-along stream of the production June 25.

A special sing-along edition of William Finn and James Lapine’s Falsettos will stream for free June 25 at 8 PM ET, presented by Broadway HD and Lincoln Center as part of the streaming platform’s ongoing Pride celebration. You can stream it here. Viewers are encouraged to watch together and gather virtually through the hashtag #FalsettosSingAlong. Suggested donations during the stream will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and its emergency grants for pandemic relief. Those who can may donate here.

The Lincoln Center Theater revival opened on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre October 27, 2016. The production played 30 previews and 84 performances before closing January 8, 2017, earning five Tony Award nominations including Best Revival.

With a music and lyrics by William Finn and book by Finn and James Lapine, Falsettos tells the story of gay man named Marvin, his lover Whizzer, Marvin’s wife Trina and their extended family from the early ‘80s through the early days of the AIDS crisis.

Revisit the 2016 Revival of Falsettos on Broadway Revisit the 2016 Revival of Falsettos on Broadway 36 PHOTOS

The revival starred Christian Borle as Marvin, Andrew Rannells as Whizzer, Stephanie J. Block as Trina, Anthony Rosenthal as Jason, Tracie Thoms as Dr. Charlotte, Betsy Wolfe as Cordelia, and Brandon Uranowitz as Mendel.

Directed by Lapine, the musical featured choreography by Spencer Liff, set design by David Rockwell, costume design by Jennifer Caprio, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, and sound design by Dan Moses Schreier with stage management by Scott Taylor Rollison, Zac Chandler, and Samantha Fremer. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/Falsettos.

