Revisit The Drowsy Chaperone With Danny Burstein, Sutton Foster, Beth Leavel, and More

By Marc J. Franklin
May 01, 2020
 
The musical comedy, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, opened at the Marquis Theatre May 1, 2006.
Sutton Foster and company
Sutton Foster and company Joan Marcus

The Drowsy Chaperone opened on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre May 1, 2006. The musical comedy, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, played 32 previews and 674 performances before closing December 30, 2007. The production earned 13 Tony Award nominations, winning five, including Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Beth Leavel’s performance in the title role.

A loving send-up of the frivolously inconsequential stage musicals of the Jazz Age, The Drowsy Chaperone brings to life the original cast recording of one such musical, providing the audience with amusing minutiae about the play and the players through the eyes of a fan known only as Man in Chair. The production featured music and lyrics by Greg Morrison and Lisa Lambert and book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar.

Sutton Foster and company
Sutton Foster and company Joan Marcus
Danny Burstein and Beth Leavel in <i>The Drowsy Chaperone</i>
Danny Burstein and Beth Leavel Joan Marcus
Georgia Engel (center) and company in <i>The Drowsy Chaperone</i>.
Georgia Engel (center) and company Photo by Joan Marcus
Bob Martin in The Drowsy Chaperone.
Bob Martin Joan Marcus
John Glover and Beth Leavel
John Glover and Beth Leavel
Sutton Foster in <i> The Drowsy Chaperone</i>
Sutton Foster Joan Marcus
Sutton Foster and cast in <i> The Drowsy Chaperone</i>
Sutton Foster and company Joan Marcus
Sutton Foster and company
Sutton Foster in The Drowsy Chaperone Joan Marcus
Sutton Foster and company
Sutton Foster and company Joan Marcus
Bob Martin and Beth Leavel in <i>The Drowsy Chaperone</i>
Bob Martin and Beth Leavel in The Drowsy Chaperone Joan Marcus
In addition to Leavel, the production starred Danny Burstein as Aldopho, Georgia Engel as Mrs. Tottendale, Sutton Foster as Janet Van De Graaff, Edward Hibbert as Underling, Troy Britton Johnson as Robert Martin, Eddie Korbich as George, Jason Kravits as Gangster #1, Garth Kravits as Gangster #2, Kecia Lewis as Trix, Bob Martin as Man in Chair, Jennifer Smith as Kitty, and Lenny Wolpe as Feldzieg. Rounding out the ensemble were Joey Sorge, Linda Griffin, Angela Pupello, and Patrick Wetzel, and the swings were Andrea Chamberlain, Jay Douglas, Stacia Fernandez, and Kilty Reidy.

The Drowsy Chaperone featured scenic design by David Gallo, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Ken Billington and Brian Monahan, and sound design by Acme Sound Partners, with stage management by Karen Moore, Joshua Halperin, and Rachel S. McCutchen.

For more about the show, visit PlaybillVault.com/TheDrowsyChaperone.

