Revisit the Emotional Part 1 Finale of The Inheritance

Eric meets the ghosts of Walter’s caretaker past.

“Welcome Home, Eric.” At the end of Part 1 of The Inheritance, several ghosts welcome Eric (played by Kyle Soller), into the home of Walter, Eric’s friend and mentor. The countryside house was once a refuge for men suffering from AIDS at the height of the epidemic. Watch the moment—an emotional one for the characters and audience alike—above.

Matthew Lopez’s play opened on Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre November 17, 2019. A re-imagining of E.M. Forster's Howards End in present-day New York City, it follows a cross-generational group of men as they deal with the aftermath of the AIDS crisis and what it means to be gay in contemporary America. The production effectively ended its Broadway run a few days early as the coronavirus pandemic shut down theatres beginning March 12, 2020.

In October, the production scored 11 Tony nominations , including Best Play for Lopez, Best Director for Stephen Daldry, Best Original Score for composer Paul Englishby, and performance nods for Andrew Burnap, Lois Smith, John Benjamin Hickey, and Paul Hilton. Tony voting began March 1 and will take place through March 14. As this year's nominees are unable to perform for a live audience during voting, several productions have pivoted to the digital landscape to remind industry members of their contributions in a season cut short.

The Broadway cast also featured Jordan Barbour, Ryan M. Buggle, Jonathan Burke, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, Kyle Harris, Samuel H. Levine, Carson McCalley, Tre Ryder, and Arturo Luís Soria.

