Revisit the Gender-Swapped Revival of The Odd Couple Starring Rita Moreno and Sally Struthers

The production of Neil Simon’s comedy opened at the Broadhurst Theatre June 11, 1985.

A gender-swapped revival of The Odd Couple opened at the Broadhurst Theatre June 11, 1985. The production, starring Rita Moreno as Olive Madison and Sally Struthers as Florence Unger, played 9 previews and 295 performances before closing February 23, 1986.

Written by Neil Simon, The Odd Couple tells the story of two suddenly single pals—a sloppy sportswriter and a fastidious news writer—strain their friendship by becoming roommates, and unconsciously repeating the same mistakes they made in the marriages they just left.

In addition to Moreno and Struthers, the revival starred Marilyn Cooper as Vera, Kathleen Doyle as Renee, Jenny O’Hara as Sylvie, Tony Shalhoub as Jesus Costazuela, Lewis J. Stadlen as Manolo Costazuela, and Mary Louise Wilson as Mickey.

Directed by Gene Saks, The Odd Couple featured scenic design by David Mitchell, costume design by Ann Roth, and lighting design by Tharon Musser with stage management by Martin Gold and Bonnie Panson. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/TheOddCouple.