Revisit the Gender-Swapped Revival of The Odd Couple Starring Rita Moreno and Sally Struthers

By Marc J. Franklin
Jun 11, 2020
 
The production of Neil Simon’s comedy opened at the Broadhurst Theatre June 11, 1985.
Sally Struthers and Rita Moreno in <i>The Odd Couple</i>
Sally Struthers and Rita Moreno in The Odd Couple Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts

A gender-swapped revival of The Odd Couple opened at the Broadhurst Theatre June 11, 1985. The production, starring Rita Moreno as Olive Madison and Sally Struthers as Florence Unger, played 9 previews and 295 performances before closing February 23, 1986.

Written by Neil Simon, The Odd Couple tells the story of two suddenly single pals—a sloppy sportswriter and a fastidious news writer—strain their friendship by becoming roommates, and unconsciously repeating the same mistakes they made in the marriages they just left.

The Odd Couple Playbill - June 1985
The Odd Couple Playbill - June 1985
in <i>The Odd Couple</i>
in The Odd Couple Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Danny Simon, Neil Simon, Sally Struthers, and Rita Moreno in <i>The Odd Couple</i>
Danny Simon, Neil Simon, Sally Struthers, and Rita Moreno in The Odd Couple Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Marilyn Cooper, Rita Moreno, Jenny O&#39;Hara, Mary Louise Wilson, and Kathleen Doyle in <i>The Odd Couple</i>
Marilyn Cooper, Rita Moreno, Jenny O'Hara, Mary Louise Wilson, and Kathleen Doyle in The Odd Couple Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
in <i>The Odd Couple</i>
in The Odd Couple Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Sally Struthers and Rita Moreno in <i>The Odd Couple</i>
Sally Struthers and Rita Moreno in The Odd Couple Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Marilyn Cooper, Kathleen Doyle, Mary Louise Wilson, Sally Struthers, Rita Moreno, and Jenny O&#39;Hara in <i>The Odd Couple</i>
Marilyn Cooper, Kathleen Doyle, Mary Louise Wilson, Sally Struthers, Rita Moreno, and Jenny O'Hara in The Odd Couple Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
in <i>The Odd Couple</i>
Jenny O'Hara, Kathleen Doyle, Mary Louise Wilson, Marilyn Cooper, Sally Struthers and Rita Moreno in The Odd Couple Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Marilyn Cooper, Kathleen Doyle, Sally Struthers Jenny O&#39;Hara, and Rita Moreno in <i>The Odd Couple</i>
Marilyn Cooper, Kathleen Doyle, Sally Struthers Jenny O'Hara, and Rita Moreno in The Odd Couple Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Sally Struthers and Rita Moreno in <i>The Odd Couple</i>
Sally Struthers and Rita Moreno in The Odd Couple Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
In addition to Moreno and Struthers, the revival starred Marilyn Cooper as Vera, Kathleen Doyle as Renee, Jenny O’Hara as Sylvie, Tony Shalhoub as Jesus Costazuela, Lewis J. Stadlen as Manolo Costazuela, and Mary Louise Wilson as Mickey.

Directed by Gene Saks, The Odd Couple featured scenic design by David Mitchell, costume design by Ann Roth, and lighting design by Tharon Musser with stage management by Martin Gold and Bonnie Panson. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/TheOddCouple.

