Revisit the Original Broadway Production of Jersey Boys

The musical about musical quartet the Four Seasons opened at the August Wilson Theatre November 6, 2005.

Jersey Boys, the hit musical about the Four Seasons, opened at the August Wilson Theatre November 6, 2005. The production, directed by Des McAnuff with choreography by Sergio Trujillo, played 4,642 performances before closing January 15, 2017. The musical earned eight Tony Award nominations, winning four including Best Musical.

Jersey Boys chronicles the creation, rise, fall, and coming apart of a 1960s musical quartet, The Four Seasons—accompanied by their Golden Oldies hit parade—in which each member of the band recounts his own section (or season): spring (Tommy DeVito), summer (Bob Gaudio), fall (Nick Massi), and winter (Frankie Valli). The production features music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe, and a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice.

The production starred Christian Hoff as Tommy DeVito, Daniel Reichard as Bob Gaudio, J. Robert Spencer as Nick Massi, and John Lloyd Young as Frankie Valli alongside Peter Pregus as Bob Crewe, Mark Lotito as Gyp De Carlo, Tituss Burgess as Hal Miller, Steve Gouveia as Hank Majewski, Donnie Kehr as Norm Waxman, Michael Longoria as Joey, Jennifer Naimo as Mary Delgado, Erica Piccininni as Lorraine, and Sara Schmidt as Francine. Roudning out the company were Heather Ferguson, John Leone, and Dominic Nolfi as swings.

Jersey Boys featured scenic design by Klara Zieglerova, costume design by Jess Goldstein, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Steve Canyon Kennedy, and projection design by Michael Clark with stage management by Richard Hester, Michelle Bosch, Michael T. Clarkston, and Michelle Reupert. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/JerseyBoys.