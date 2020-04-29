Revisit the Original Broadway Production of Legally Blonde

The musical comedy, starring Laura Bell Bundy, opened at the Palace Theatre April 29, 2007.

Legally Blonde opened on Broadway at the Palace Theatre April 29, 2007. The musical comedy, featuring music by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin and book by Heather Hach, played 30 previews and 595 performances before closing on October 19, 2008 and earning seven Tony Award nominations including Best Original Score.

Based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the MGM movie starring Reese Witherspoon, Legally Blonde tells the story of a sorority-sister valley girl who goes to Harvard Law to get her boyfriend back, and ends up defying expectations while staying true to herself.

The musical starred Laura Bell Bundy as Elle Woods alongside Christian Borle as Emmett Forrest, Orfeh as Paulette, Michael Rupert as Professor Callahan, Richard H. Blake as Warner Huntington III, Kate Shindle as Vivienne Kensington, Nikki Snelson as Brooke Wyndham, Annaleigh Ashford as Margot, Leslie Kritzer as Serena, DeQuina Moore as Pilar, and Andy Karl as Kyle/Dewey.

Rounding out the cast were April Berry, Paul Canaan, Beth Curry, Amber Efé, Gaelen Gilliland, Jason Gillman, Becky Gulsvig, Rod Harrelson, Manuel Herrera, Natalie Joy Johnson, Nick Kenkel, Michelle Kittrell, Kevin Pariseau, Matthew Risch, Jason Patrick Sands, Noah Weisberg, and Kate Wetherhead.

Directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, Legally Blonde featured scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Paul Miller, and sound design by Acme Sound Partners with stage management by Bonnie L. Becker, Kimberly Russell, and Scott Rowen.