Revisit the Original Broadway Production of Nine on Its 37th Anniversary

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Revisit the Original Broadway Production of Nine on Its 37th Anniversary
By Playbill Staff
May 09, 2020
 
The original production opened May 9, 1982, at the 46th Street Theatre.
Nine_Broadway_Production_Photos_1982_HR
Liliane Montevecci and Raul Julia Peter Cunningham

Nine opened on Broadway at the 46th Street Theatre May 9, 1982 . The musical, inspired by the film 8 1/2 by Federico Fellini and directed by Tommy Tune with choreography by Thommie Walsh, played 729 performances before closing on February 4, 1984. The production earned five Tony Awards, including Best Musical..

With music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and a book by Arthur Kopit, Nine tells the story of a famous film director who is suffering from a creative block — and personal difficulties with his wife, mistress, the actress who serves as his muse, and his female producer.

Look Back at the Original Broadway Production of Nine on Its 37th Anniversary

Look Back at the Original Broadway Production of Nine on Its 37th Anniversary

21 PHOTOS
Nine_Broadway_Production_Photos_1982_HR
Raul Julia, Laura Kenyon, Liliane Montevecchi, and Cameron Charles Johann Peter Cunningham
Nine_Broadway_Production_Photos_1982_HR
Tommy Tune and company Peter Cunningham
Nine_Broadway_Production_Photos_1982_HR
Jadrien Steele, Raul Julia, Patrick Wilcox, and Cameron Johann Peter Cunningham
Nine_Broadway_Production_Photos_1982_HR
Cast Peter Cunningham
Nine_Broadway_Production_Photos_1982_HR
Raul Julia and cast Peter Cunningham
Nine_Broadway_Production_Photos_1982_HR
Kate Dezina Peter Cunningham
Nine_Broadway_Production_Photos_1982_HR
Camille Saviola Peter Cunningham
Nine_Broadway_Production_Photos_1982_HR
Kathi Moss, Evans Allen, Patrick Wilcox, Cameron Johann, and Jadrien Steele Peter Cunningham
Nine_Broadway_Production_Photos_1982_HR
Cast Peter Cunningham
Nine_Broadway_Production_Photos_1982_HR
Beth McVey, Catherine Campbell, Nancy Callman, Patrice Pickering, Dorothy Kiara, Nancy McCall, and Jeanie Bowers Peter Cunningham
Share

The cast featured Raúl Juliá as Guido, Karen Akers as Luisa, Liliane Montevecchi as Liliane, Anita Morris as Carla, Shelly Burch as Claudia, Camille Saviola as Mama Maddelena, Kathi Moss as Saraghina, Cameron Johann as Young Guido, and Taina Elg as Guido's mother.

Rounding out the ensemble were Christopher Evans Allen, Jeanie Bowers, Stephanie Cotsirilos, Kim Criswell, Kate DeZina, Colleen Dodson, Lulu Downs, Louise Edeiken, Laura Kenyon, Linda Kerns, Nancy McCall, Cynthia Meryl, Rita Rehn, Dee Etta Rowe, Jadrien Steele,Frankie Vincent , Patrick Wilcox, and Alaina Warren Zachary.

The production featured scenic design by Lawrence Miller, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Marcia Madeira, sound design by Jack Mann, hair design by Michael Gottfried, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, and stage management by Charles Blackwell.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.