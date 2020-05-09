Revisit the Original Broadway Production of Nine on Its 37th Anniversary

The original production opened May 9, 1982, at the 46th Street Theatre.

Nine opened on Broadway at the 46th Street Theatre May 9, 1982 . The musical, inspired by the film 8 1/2 by Federico Fellini and directed by Tommy Tune with choreography by Thommie Walsh, played 729 performances before closing on February 4, 1984. The production earned five Tony Awards, including Best Musical..

With music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and a book by Arthur Kopit, Nine tells the story of a famous film director who is suffering from a creative block — and personal difficulties with his wife, mistress, the actress who serves as his muse, and his female producer.

The cast featured Raúl Juliá as Guido, Karen Akers as Luisa, Liliane Montevecchi as Liliane, Anita Morris as Carla, Shelly Burch as Claudia, Camille Saviola as Mama Maddelena, Kathi Moss as Saraghina, Cameron Johann as Young Guido, and Taina Elg as Guido's mother.

Rounding out the ensemble were Christopher Evans Allen, Jeanie Bowers, Stephanie Cotsirilos, Kim Criswell, Kate DeZina, Colleen Dodson, Lulu Downs, Louise Edeiken, Laura Kenyon, Linda Kerns, Nancy McCall, Cynthia Meryl, Rita Rehn, Dee Etta Rowe, Jadrien Steele,Frankie Vincent , Patrick Wilcox, and Alaina Warren Zachary.

The production featured scenic design by Lawrence Miller, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Marcia Madeira, sound design by Jack Mann, hair design by Michael Gottfried, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, and stage management by Charles Blackwell.