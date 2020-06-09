Revisit the Past Decade of the Red Bucket Follies With Hamilton, Newsies, and More

Created in 1989, The Red Bucket Follies (originally named the Gypsy of the Year competition) has become a cherished annual celebration, with Broadway, Off-Broadway, and touring productions showcasing their talent while fundraising for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Throughout the fundraising period, productions across the country collect donations after each performance, all in support of the non-profit organization.
BC/EFA has become one of the nation’s leading industry-based AIDS fundraising organizations, drawing upon the theatre industry and community to raise over $300 million. These donations support vulnerable populations in need of medication, meals, financial assistance, and more.
In honor of BC/EFA, look back at the past decade of The Red Bucket Follies with Hamilton, Newsies, and More.