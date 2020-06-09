Revisit the Past Decade of The Red Bucket Follies With Hamilton, Newsies, and More

In honor of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, look back at the beloved fundraising celebration.

Created in 1989, The Red Bucket Follies (originally named the Gypsy of the Year competition) has become a cherished annual celebration, with Broadway, Off-Broadway, and touring productions showcasing their talent while fundraising for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Throughout the fundraising period, productions across the country collect donations after each performance, all in support of the non-profit organization. BC/EFA has become one of the nation’s leading industry-based AIDS fundraising organizations, drawing upon the theatre industry and community to raise over $300 million. These donations support vulnerable populations in need of medication, meals, financial assistance, and more. In honor of BC/EFA, look back at the past decade of The Red Bucket Follies with Hamilton, Newsies, and More.

107 PHOTOS