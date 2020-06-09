Revisit the Past Decade of The Red Bucket Follies With Hamilton, Newsies, and More

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Revisit the Past Decade of The Red Bucket Follies With Hamilton, Newsies, and More
By Marc J. Franklin, Joseph Marzullo
Jun 09, 2020
 
In honor of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, look back at the beloved fundraising celebration.
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, and Renée Elise Goldsberry, 2015
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, and Renée Elise Goldsberry, 2015 Monica Simoes

Created in 1989, The Red Bucket Follies (originally named the Gypsy of the Year competition) has become a cherished annual celebration, with Broadway, Off-Broadway, and touring productions showcasing their talent while fundraising for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Throughout the fundraising period, productions across the country collect donations after each performance, all in support of the non-profit organization.

BC/EFA has become one of the nation’s leading industry-based AIDS fundraising organizations, drawing upon the theatre industry and community to raise over $300 million. These donations support vulnerable populations in need of medication, meals, financial assistance, and more.

In honor of BC/EFA, look back at the past decade of The Red Bucket Follies with Hamilton, Newsies, and More.

Revisit the Past Decade of the Red Bucket Follies With Hamilton, Newsies, and More

Revisit the Past Decade of the Red Bucket Follies With Hamilton, Newsies, and More

107 PHOTOS
Carol Channing, 2010
Carol Channing, 2010 Krissie Fullerton
<i>Fela! </i>presentation, 2010
Fela! presentation, 2010 Krissie Fullerton
Kyle Beltran, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Javier Muñoz <i>In The Heights, </i>2010
Kyle Beltran, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Javier Muñoz In The Heights, 2010 Krissie Fullerton
<i>The Lion King</i>, 2010
The Lion King, 2010 Krissie Fullerton
Bernadette Peters, Kristin Chenoweth, and Sean Hayes, 2010
Bernadette Peters, Kristin Chenoweth, and Sean Hayes, 2010 Krissie Fullerton
Colin Quinn, 2010
Colin Quinn, 2010 Krissie Fullerton
Lee Roy Reams, Carol Channing, and Tyne Daly, 2010
Lee Roy Reams, Carol Channing, and Tyne Daly, 2010 Krissie Fullerton
<i>Rock of Ages</i>, 2010
Rock of Ages, 2010
Molly Shannon, 2010
Molly Shannon, 2010 Krissie Fullerton
<i>Billy Elliot</i>, 2011
Billy Elliot, 2011 Monica Simoes
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.