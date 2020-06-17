Revisit the Pulitzer Prize-Winning Fairview Off-Broadway

Jackie Sibblies Drury’s acclaimed drama opened at Soho Rep June 17, 2018.

The world premiere of Jackie Sibblies Drury’s acclaimed drama Fairview opened at Soho Rep June 17, 2018. The production, helmed by Artistic Director Sarah Benson, played an extended engagement through August 12, 2018, before returning for an encore run at Brooklyn's Polonsky Shakespeare Center June 2–August 11, 2019. The drama was awarded the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

In Fairview, the Frasier family prepares for Grandma’s birthday—but not all is going according to plan. Told through the style of a naturalistic family drama, the new work is an examination of race in America, as well as an investigation into the ways in which we watch and judge each other every day.

The production starred MaYaa Boateng (The Village of Vale), Charles Browning (The Cost, The Capables), Roslyn Ruff (The Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World), and Heather Alicia Simms (A Raisin in the Sun) as the Frasier family. Completing the cast were Hannah Cabell (As You Like It, Suzan-Lori Parks’ Venus at the Signature Theatre), Natalia Payne (The Last Match), Jed Resnick (Avenue Q), and Luke Robertson (feeling).

Fairview featured choreography by Raja Feather Kelly, scenic design by Tony Award winner Mimi Lien, costume design by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting designer Amith Chandrashaker, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, fight direction by J. David Brimmer, props by Ryan Courtney, assistant direction by Garrett Allen, production management by Will Duty, production stage management by Terri K. Kohler, and assistant stage management by Mariah MacKenzie.