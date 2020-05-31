Revisit Tony-Winning The Boys in the Band on Broadway

Joe Mantello’s production of the Mart Crowley play, which opened May 31, 2018, featured Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, and more.

Mart Crowley’s groundbreaking 1968 play The Boys in the Band made its official Broadway premiere May 31, 2018 at the Booth Theatre. The first Broadway production, directed by Joe Mantello, went on to win the 2019 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play, making Crowley the oldest Tony-winning playwright in history. The limited engagement ran through August 11, 2018.



Produced by Ryan Murphy and David Stone, the cast featured included Matt Bomer, Charlie Carver, Tony nominee Robin De Jesús, Brian Hutchison, Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Michael Benjamin Washington, Tuc Watkins, and Charlie Carver.

The play has been adapted into an upcoming Netflix film, directed by Mantello and featuring the entire Broadway cast.

Read: WHAT THE CAST OF THE BOYS IN THE BAND HAS LEARNED FROM THE PIVOTAL PLAY

Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, and Matt Bomer in The Boys in the Band on Broadway Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, and Matt Bomer in The Boys in the Band on Broadway 10 PHOTOS

In The Boys in the Band, a group of gay men gather in a New York City apartment for a friend’s birthday party in the late 1960s. As the evening continues, the cracks beneath their friendships begin to show, exposing the self-inflicted heartache that threatens their solidarity.

The production featured sets and costumes by David Zinn, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone, and sound design by Leon Rothenberg.

