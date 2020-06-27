Revisit Vanessa Williams’ Broadway Debut in Kiss of the Spider Woman

The stage and screen star stepped into the Tony Award-winning musical June 27, 1994.

Stage and screen star Vanessa Williams made her Broadway debut in Kiss of the Spider Woman June 27, 1994. The actor, who first entered the spotlight as the first African American woman to become Miss America, assumed the title role after Chita Rivera ended her tenure in the production. Williams would go on to return to Broadway in the 2002 revival of Into the Woods (Tony Award nomination), Sondheim on Sondheim, The Trip to Bountiful, and After Midnight.

Look Back at Vanessa Williams’ Broadway Debut in Kiss of the Spider Woman Look Back at Vanessa Williams’ Broadway Debut in Kiss of the Spider Woman 15 PHOTOS

Kiss of the Spider Woman, directed by Harold Prince and featuring music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and book by Terrence McNally, tells the story of an Argentine revolutionary who is thrown in a prison cell with a gay man jailed on a morals charge who escapes from the terrifying reality of prison life into fantasies featuring a mysterious 1940s movie star. After opening on May 3, 1993, the Tony Award-winning musical would go on to 904 performances at the Broadhurst Theatre before closing July 1, 1995.

