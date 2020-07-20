As previously announced, PBS’ Great Performances will begin its Broadway at Home series with the 2016 revival of She Loves Me July 24. The viewing of the Roundabout Theatre Company production is set air at 9 PM ET; check local listings. Ahead of the presentation, Playbill is taking a look back at the Tony Award-nominated revival.
She Loves Me opened at Roundabout Theatre Company’s Studio 54 March 17, 2016, after beginning preview performances February 19. The production, directed by Scott Ellis with choreography by Warren Carlyle, played 31 previews and 132 performances before closing July 10. The production earned eight Tony Award nominations including Best Revival, winning for Best Scenic Design of a Musical.
Featuring music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, and book by Joe Masteroff, She Loves Me tells the story of a store clerk and a salesgirl in a Hungarian parfumerie who cannot stand each other, but are unaware that they are conducting an anonymous romantic correspondence. The musical, based on Miklós László’s play Parfumerie, first opened on Broadway at the Eugene O’Neill April 23, 1963.
Revisit Zachary Levi, Laura Benanti, and More in the 2016 Revival of She Loves Me On Broadway
The revival starred Laura Benanti as Amalia Balash, Zachary Levi as Georg Nowach, Gavin Creel as Steven Kodaly, Byron Jennings as Mr. Maraczek, Michael McGrath as Ladislav Sipos, Jane Krakowski as Ilona Ritter, Peter Bartlett as Headwaiter, and Nicholas Barasch as Arpad Laszlo. Rounding out the cast were Cameron Adams, Justin Bowen, Alison Cimmet, Benjamin Eakeley, Michael Fatica, Gina Ferrall, Jenifer Foote, Andrew Kober, Laura Shoop, and Jim Walton.
She Loves Me featured set design by David Rockwell, costume design by Jeff Mahshie, lighting design by Donald Holder, and sound design by Jon Weston with stage management by Scott Taylor Rollison and Zac Chandler. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/SheLovesMe.