Revisiting Alec Baldwin and Orphans on Broadway

The stage and screen star, who celebrates his birthday April 3, will return to his role in the Lyle Kessler drama for a live reading April 11.

Stage and screen star Alec Baldwin celebrates his birthday April 3. While known for his onscreen work—including 30 Rock and Beetlejuice—Baldwin is also a Broadway veteran, performing in A Streetcar Named Desire, Twentieth Century, and more.

His most recent Broadway turn was in the 2013 revival of Lyle Kessler’s drama Orphans. Directed by Daniel Sullivan, Orphans opened at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre April 18, 2013. The production played 27 preview and 37 performances before closing on May 19, 2013, earning two Tony Award nominations including Best Revival of a Play.

As previously announced, Baldwin is set to reprise his performance in a live streaming reading with Red Line Productions in Sydney, Australia. He'll be joined by Aaron Glenane, Judy Jerome, and Andrew Henry. The performance will take place April 11 at 9 PM ET (i.e. April 12 at 11 AM in the company's home); access is available at a pay-what-you-can rate.

The drama tells the story of two orphaned brothers are living in a decrepit North Philadelphia row house: The seemingly simple-minded Phillip (Tom Sturridge) and his older brother Treat (Ben Foster), who supports him through petty thievery and making the house a virtual prison. One night, Treat kidnaps a rich older man, Harold (Baldwin), who turns out to have his own motives and becomes the father figure the boys have always yearned for.

The Broadway revival featured scenic design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Jess Goldstein, lighting design by Pat Collins, and sound design by Peter J. Fitzgerald with compositions from Tom Kitt.