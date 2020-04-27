Revisit the Andrew Lloyd Webber Celebration With Elaine Paige, Glenn Close, More on YouTube May 1

By Dan Meyer
Apr 27, 2020
 
The Shows Must Go On continues with the 1999 Royal Albert Hall concert that celebrated the composer's 50th birthday.
Elaine Paige at Andrew LLoyd Webber - The Royal Albert Hall Celebration. Michael Garcia

The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On continues to air free full-length recordings of Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals, with Andrew Lloyd Webber – The Royal Albert Hall Celebration, available May 1 at 2 PM ET for 48 hours. The concert features some of the composer's most memorable leading leadies, including Elaine Paige, Glenn Close, and Sarah Brightman.

The musical follows the streaming of Love Never Dies April 24–26, which raised money for The Actors Fund and other charities. Donations are encouraged to support industry professionals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 1999 event honored the composer's 50th birthday with a concert of his most popular songs from Evita, Cats, Starlight Express, The Phantom of the Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Sunset Boulevard, and more. Joining Paige, Close, and Brightman on stage were Antonio Banderas, Donny Osmond, Michael Ball, and a dozen more.

The Shows Must Go On has already aired the 2011 Australian production of Love Never Dies, The Phantom of the Opera, starring Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, starring Donny Osmond, and the 2012 U.K. arena tour production of Jesus Christ Superstar, with proceeds going to The Actors Fund, Acting for Others, Broadway Cares, Actors Benevolent Fund, and more.

The musical re-broadcasts are made possible through permission by Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group.

Celebrating Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Birthday in 15 Images

Celebrating Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Birthday in 15 Images

Andrew Lloyd Webber
Andrew Lloyd Webber John Swannell
A scene from the original Broadway production of Jesus Christ Superstar Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
Bob Gunton and Patti LuPone in Evita
Bill Hutton and Laurie Beechman in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
A scene from Cats on Broadway Martha Swope
Bernadette Peters in Song and Dance
Robert Torti and company in Starlight Express Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
Sarah Brightman and Michael Crawford in The Phantom of the Opera
Ann Crumb and Michael Ball in Aspects of Love Bob Marshak / Joan Marcus
Glenn Close and Andrew Lloyd Webber Craig Schwartz
