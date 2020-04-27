Revisit the Andrew Lloyd Webber Celebration With Elaine Paige, Glenn Close, More on YouTube May 1

The Shows Must Go On continues with the 1999 Royal Albert Hall concert that celebrated the composer's 50th birthday.

The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On continues to air free full-length recordings of Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals, with Andrew Lloyd Webber – The Royal Albert Hall Celebration, available May 1 at 2 PM ET for 48 hours. The concert features some of the composer's most memorable leading leadies, including Elaine Paige, Glenn Close, and Sarah Brightman.

The musical follows the streaming of Love Never Dies April 24–26, which raised money for The Actors Fund and other charities. Donations are encouraged to support industry professionals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 1999 event honored the composer's 50th birthday with a concert of his most popular songs from Evita, Cats, Starlight Express, The Phantom of the Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Sunset Boulevard, and more. Joining Paige, Close, and Brightman on stage were Antonio Banderas, Donny Osmond, Michael Ball, and a dozen more.

The Shows Must Go On has already aired the 2011 Australian production of Love Never Dies, The Phantom of the Opera, starring Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, starring Donny Osmond, and the 2012 U.K. arena tour production of Jesus Christ Superstar, with proceeds going to The Actors Fund, Acting for Others, Broadway Cares, Actors Benevolent Fund, and more.

The musical re-broadcasts are made possible through permission by Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group.

