Reworked Monsoon Wedding Musical Plans 2021 Indian Premiere Before U.K. and U.S. Engagements

The musical, based on Mira Nair's 2001 film, was previously slated to play Leeds Playhouse and London's Roundhouse Theatre this year.

Mira Nair has revealed future plans for the musical adaptation of Monsoon Wedding.

At an event during the Busan Film Festival, Variety reports, the Indian-American filmmaker said that the production is eyeing a November 2021 bow in India, followed by Singapore and potential Dubai runs before heading to the U.K. and stateside.

Having premiered at Berkeley Rep in 2017, the musical based on Nair's hit 2001 film was to play Leeds Playhouse and London's Roundhouse Theatre this year, though those plans were scrapped in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The creative team includes Nair—who co-directs with Stephen Whitson—book writers Sabrina Dhawan (who penned the movie's screenplay) and Arpita Mukherjee, composer Vishal Bhardwaj, lyricists Masi Asare and Susan Birkenhead, orchestrator Jamshied Sharifi, and movement director Scott Graham.

Asare, Sharifi, and Whitson joined the show's leading creative team following the debut production at Berkeley Rep to develop a reworked version of the show.