Rhiannon Giddens, Renée Fleming, More Headline Carnegie Hall’s Digital Opening Night Gala October 7

The New York City venue previously canceled all in-person programming through 2020.

Carnegie Hall, closed since March and at least through the rest of the year, has assembled a roster of acclaimed music artists to take part in its Virtual Opening Night Gala Celebration, taking place October 7 at 7:30 PM ET. The free stream will be available on the organization's website and above.

The lineup includes Rhiannon Giddens with Our Native Daughters, Tony nominee Renée Fleming, Joyce DiDonato, Jon Batiste, Gustavo Dudamel, Michael Feinstein, Angélique Kidjo, Lang Lang, Wynton Marsalis, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, James Taylor, and Michael Tilson Thomas. Habib Azar directs.

The evening highlights the Hall’s history and legacy over the past 130 years, with highlights of memorable performances and newly recorded selections.

“While this has been an incredibly difficult time, we also know it is important to take this time to celebrate this milestone season, reflecting not only on the history of our Hall, but also the many ways it will contribute to the lives of huge numbers of New Yorkers as well as others in the future,” says Executive and Artistic Director Clive Gillinson. “We especially want to thank the amazing artists who have collaborated with us on this first-ever virtual celebration, sharing their talents and reminding us why there is no place for music like Carnegie Hall, anywhere in the world.”

As previously announced, the venue currently plans to reopen its doors January 7, 2021, though recent announcements from medical experts and other arts institutions could portend otherwise.