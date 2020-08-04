Richard Dreyfuss and Marsha Mason to Virtually Reunite for The Letters of Noël Coward

The production from Bay Street Theater is curated and directed by Bob Balaban.

Broadway alums Richard Dreyfuss and Marsha Mason will reunite for a virtual edition of Bay Street Theater's The Letters of Noël Coward. The pair starred in the 1977 romantic comedy The Goodbye Girl, for which Dreyfuss won an Oscar.

The pair will read correspondences, curated by director Bob Balaban, between Coward, Graham Greene, and Alec Guinness, who met while working on Our Man in Havana in the late '50s. Capturing the wit and genius of these three artists, the letters range in topics from Cole Porter to vericose veins.

The stream begins at 8 PM ET August 25 on BayStreet.org. Following the event, a Q&A Zoom session will take place with Balaban.

Mason was recently seen Off-Broadway in Little Gem at Irish Rep and previously on Broadway in Impressionism, Steel Magnolias, and The Night of the Iguana. In addition, she's earned four Oscar nominations for her roles in the films The Goodbye Girl, Cinderella Liberty, Only When I Laugh, and Chapter Two.

Dreyfuss' Broadway credits include Sly Fox and Death and the Maiden. He is also known for his roles in Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Mr. Holland's Opus, and more.

