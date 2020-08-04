Richard Dreyfuss and Marsha Mason to Virtually Reunite for The Letters of Noël Coward

toggle menu
toggle search form
Regional News   Richard Dreyfuss and Marsha Mason to Virtually Reunite for The Letters of Noël Coward
By Dan Meyer
Aug 04, 2020
 
The production from Bay Street Theater is curated and directed by Bob Balaban.
Marsha Mason and Richard Dreyfuss in <i>The Goodbye Girl</i>
Marsha Mason and Richard Dreyfuss in The Goodbye Girl Warner Bros.

Broadway alums Richard Dreyfuss and Marsha Mason will reunite for a virtual edition of Bay Street Theater's The Letters of Noël Coward. The pair starred in the 1977 romantic comedy The Goodbye Girl, for which Dreyfuss won an Oscar.

The pair will read correspondences, curated by director Bob Balaban, between Coward, Graham Greene, and Alec Guinness, who met while working on Our Man in Havana in the late '50s. Capturing the wit and genius of these three artists, the letters range in topics from Cole Porter to vericose veins.

The stream begins at 8 PM ET August 25 on BayStreet.org. Following the event, a Q&A Zoom session will take place with Balaban.

WATCH: Cast of The Goodbye Girl Film Reunite on Stars in the House

Mason was recently seen Off-Broadway in Little Gem at Irish Rep and previously on Broadway in Impressionism, Steel Magnolias, and The Night of the Iguana. In addition, she's earned four Oscar nominations for her roles in the films The Goodbye Girl, Cinderella Liberty, Only When I Laugh, and Chapter Two.

Dreyfuss' Broadway credits include Sly Fox and Death and the Maiden. He is also known for his roles in Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Mr. Holland's Opus, and more.

The Night of the Iguana on Broadway

The Night of the Iguana on Broadway

The Night of the Iguana opened at Criterion Center Stage Right on March 21, 1996.

5 PHOTOS
Marsha Mason and Cherry Jones
Marsha Mason and Cherry Jones Joan Marcus
Cherry Jones
Cherry Jones Joan Marcus
Marsha Mason
Marsha Mason Joan Marcus
Marsha Mason and William Petersen
Marsha Mason and William Petersen Joan Marcus
Lawrence McCauley, Cherry Jones, and William Petersen
Lawrence McCauley, Cherry Jones, and William Petersen Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Theatre Alternatives
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.