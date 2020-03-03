Richard Greenberg's The Perplexed Opens Off-Broadway

By Olivia Clement
Mar 03, 2020
 
Margaret Colin, Gregg Edelman, Ilana Levine, and more star in the Lynne Meadow–helmed world premiere from MTC.
Margaret Colin and Gregg Edelman in The Perplexed Matthew Murphy

Manhattan Theatre Club celebrates the official opening of Richard Greenberg's The Perplexed March 3. Set inside a Fifth Avenue apartment, the new play sees two families—whose lives have been tumultuously intertwined for decades—gather to celebrate the marriage of their children.

Directed by Artistic Director Lynne Meadow, The Perplexed features a cast made up of Patrick Breen (The New Englanders, The Normal Heart), Margaret Colin (The Columnist, Carousel), Gregg Edelman (City Of Angels, Into the Woods), Tess Frazer (Godless, Mary Page Marlowe), Anna Itty (His Man, Learning to Drive), Ilana Levine (My Name is Asher Lev, Wrong Mountain), Eric William Morris (King Kong, Coram Boy), Zane Pais (Margo at The Wedding, Room 104), JD Taylor (Georgia Mertching Is Dead, Law & Order: SVU), and Frank Wood (The Great Society, Flight of the Concords).

READ: Why Ilana Levine Had to Say ‘Yes’ to Off-Broadway’s The Perplexed

The world premiere, staged at MTC at New York City Center – Stage I, began February 11. The production features scenic design by Santo Loquasto, costume design by Rita Ryack, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, and sound design by Fitz Patton.

In April, Greenberg's Tony-winning baseball drama Take Me Out will be revived on Broadway starring Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Patrick J. Adams, and more. Read more here.

7 PHOTOS
Margaret Colin, Frank Wood, Ilana Levine, and Gregg Edelman in The Perplexed Matthew Murphy
Gregg Edelman, Ilana Levine, Eric William Morris, and Margaret Colin in The Perplexed Matthew Murphy
Margaret Colin and Patrick Breen in The Perplexed Matthew Murphy
Margaret Colin, Gregg Edelman, Patrick Breen, and Eric William Morris in The Perplexed Matthew Murphy
Margaret Colin and Gregg Edelman in The Perplexed Matthew Murphy
Eric William Morris and Zane Pais in The Perplexed Matthew Murphy
Cast in The Perplexed Matthew Murphy
