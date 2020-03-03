Richard Greenberg's The Perplexed Opens Off-Broadway

Margaret Colin, Gregg Edelman, Ilana Levine, and more star in the Lynne Meadow–helmed world premiere from MTC.

Manhattan Theatre Club celebrates the official opening of Richard Greenberg's The Perplexed March 3. Set inside a Fifth Avenue apartment, the new play sees two families—whose lives have been tumultuously intertwined for decades—gather to celebrate the marriage of their children.

Directed by Artistic Director Lynne Meadow, The Perplexed features a cast made up of Patrick Breen (The New Englanders, The Normal Heart), Margaret Colin (The Columnist, Carousel), Gregg Edelman (City Of Angels, Into the Woods), Tess Frazer (Godless, Mary Page Marlowe), Anna Itty (His Man, Learning to Drive), Ilana Levine (My Name is Asher Lev, Wrong Mountain), Eric William Morris (King Kong, Coram Boy), Zane Pais (Margo at The Wedding, Room 104), JD Taylor (Georgia Mertching Is Dead, Law & Order: SVU), and Frank Wood (The Great Society, Flight of the Concords).

The world premiere, staged at MTC at New York City Center – Stage I, began February 11. The production features scenic design by Santo Loquasto, costume design by Rita Ryack, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, and sound design by Fitz Patton.

In April, Greenberg's Tony-winning baseball drama Take Me Out will be revived on Broadway starring Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Patrick J. Adams, and more. Read more here.

