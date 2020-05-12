Richard J. Poccia Joins Board of The Shubert Organization

Industry News   Richard J. Poccia Joins Board of The Shubert Organization
By Dan Meyer
May 12, 2020
 
The former Pricewaterhouse Cooper partner brings over 40 years of business accumen to the theatre industry.
Richard J. Poccia

Former PricewaterhouseCoopers Assurance Partner Richard J. Poccia has been named a new member of The Shubert Organization board, effective immediately. Poccia will also serve on the board of The Shubert Foundation.

During his nearly 40-year career at PwC, Poccia’s leadership experience spanned from service organizations to manufacturing, technology, media, entertainment, and defense contractors, managing client relationships at both the executive leadership and board levels.

“We are pleased to have Rich join our board and look forward to his active participation,” said Lee J. Seidler, a Shubert board member and chair of the audit committee. “His business and financial acumen, and his experience at PwC will be invaluable to Shubert, especially as we navigate through this difficult period.”

A native New Yorker, Poccia earned his B.S. in Accounting from Manhattan College. At Northwestern University, he attended the Kellogg School of Management’s Executive Education, Corporate Governance: Effectiveness and Accountability in the Boardroom program. He serves in leadership positions on the boards of A/E Holdings of America, the Enrico Fermi Educational Fund of Yonkers, and through 2019, spent nearly 25 years on the board of Junior Achievement of New York, including four years as its board chair.

The passing of longtime Shubert board member Michael I. Sovern on January 20, 2020, resulted in the open seat.

Under the leadership of Chairman/Co-CEO Philip J. Smith and President/Co-CEO Robert E. Wankel, The Shubert Organization owns and operates 17 Broadway theatres and six Off-Broadway venues.

For more information, visit Shubert.nyc.

Step Inside Broadway’s Shubert Theatre

Step Inside Broadway’s Shubert Theatre

Inside the Theatre, the photo feature series that documents Broadway’s historic playhouses, continues with the Shubert Theatre.

Sam S. Shubert Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Located in the heart of the theatre district on West 44th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue, the Shubert Theatre opened in 1913 in tribute to the late Sam S. Shubert. Marc J. Franklin
Sam S. Shubert Theatre lounge Marc J. Franklin
Sam S. Shubert Theatre lounge Marc J. Franklin
Sam S. Shubert Theatre lobby Marc J. Franklin
Sam S. Shubert Theatre auditorium Marc J. Franklin
Designed by Henry B. Harris, the theatre featured a Venetian renaissance style with a spacious 1,400 seat auditorium. Marc J. Franklin
Rather than opening with a Shubert operetta or musical, the theatre debuted with a production of Hamlet starring eminent British actor Johnston Forbes-Robertson. Marc J. Franklin
Following a series of unsuccessful musicals, the Shubert’s first musical success was Alone at Last in 1915, a Franz Lehar show starring John Charles Thomas. Marc J. Franklin
Since then, the theatre has gone on to be the home of many long running hits including Matilda, Memphis, Gypsy, A Chorus Line, and more. Marc J. Franklin
