Richard J. Poccia Joins Board of The Shubert Organization

The former Pricewaterhouse Cooper partner brings over 40 years of business accumen to the theatre industry.

Former PricewaterhouseCoopers Assurance Partner Richard J. Poccia has been named a new member of The Shubert Organization board, effective immediately. Poccia will also serve on the board of The Shubert Foundation.

During his nearly 40-year career at PwC, Poccia’s leadership experience spanned from service organizations to manufacturing, technology, media, entertainment, and defense contractors, managing client relationships at both the executive leadership and board levels.

“We are pleased to have Rich join our board and look forward to his active participation,” said Lee J. Seidler, a Shubert board member and chair of the audit committee. “His business and financial acumen, and his experience at PwC will be invaluable to Shubert, especially as we navigate through this difficult period.”

A native New Yorker, Poccia earned his B.S. in Accounting from Manhattan College. At Northwestern University, he attended the Kellogg School of Management’s Executive Education, Corporate Governance: Effectiveness and Accountability in the Boardroom program. He serves in leadership positions on the boards of A/E Holdings of America, the Enrico Fermi Educational Fund of Yonkers, and through 2019, spent nearly 25 years on the board of Junior Achievement of New York, including four years as its board chair.

The passing of longtime Shubert board member Michael I. Sovern on January 20, 2020, resulted in the open seat.

Under the leadership of Chairman/Co-CEO Philip J. Smith and President/Co-CEO Robert E. Wankel, The Shubert Organization owns and operates 17 Broadway theatres and six Off-Broadway venues.

