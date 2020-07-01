Richard Nelson's And So We Come Forth: A Dinner on Zoom Premieres July 1

The Apple family reunites online for another free Zoom play, available on YouTube.

The Apple Family reunites online July 1 for a second world-premiere Zoom play from writer-director Richard Nelson. Titled And So We Come Forth: A Dinner on Zoom, the virtual production will be streamed for free for eight weeks with proceeds going to The Actors Fund.

Presented by Apple Family Productions, the new play is available beginning at 7:30 PM ET on YouTube here and at theapplefamilyplays.com

Set in early July 2020, amidst protests against racial injustice and the easing of coronavirus lock downs, And So We Come Forth stars Stephen Kunken, Sally Murphy, Maryann Plunkett, Laila Robins, and Jay O. Sanders, all performing from their homes.

Nelson's original Zoom play, What Do We Need to Talk About? Conversations on Zoom, was first performed live on YouTube on April 29 as a benefit for the Public Theater, which commissioned the play. Viewed more than 70,000 times, it remained available to stream on The Public's YouTube channel through June 28. Jon DeVries was part of the cast.

