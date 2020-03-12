Ring Them Bells! Celebrate Liza Minnelli’s Birthday With a Photo Retrospective

Photo Features   Ring Them Bells! Celebrate Liza Minnelli’s Birthday With a Photo Retrospective
By Nathan Skethway
Mar 12, 2020
 
In honor of her birthday, we look back at some of our favorite Minnelli moments.
Liza Minnelli
Liza Minnelli

Liza Minnelli, a Tony, Oscar, Grammy, Golden Globe, and Emmy winner, celebrates her birthday March 12. The performer's first professional role came with the Off-Broadway revival of the musical Best Foot Foward; she was later invited by her mother, Judy Garland, to perform with her in concert at the London Palladium. The concert was recorded and released as an album, propelling Minnelli to make her Broadway debut in John Kander and Fred Ebb's Flora the Red Menace at age 19.

Minnelli went on to appear in numerous stage shows, television shows, and movies, including the film adaptation of Kander and Ebb's Cabaret, in which she pioneered the now-iconic tune "Maybe This Time." Her performance in the film earned her an Oscar; she also received Tony Awards for her performances in Flora, the Red Menace and The Act, as well as a special 1974 Tony.

Flip through some of the highlights of her career below:

Celebrate Liza Minnelli With a Photo Retrospective

Celebrate Liza Minnelli With a Photo Retrospective

37 PHOTOS
_Broadway_Production_Photo_Liza Minnelli_HR
Ed Gaynes and Liza Minnelli in Best Foot Forward Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Bob Dishy and Liza Minnelli in <i>Flora, the Red Menace</i>
Bob Dishy and Liza Minnelli in Flora, the Red Menace
Flora2.jpg
Bob Dishy and Liza Minnelli in Flora, the Red Menace
Flora3.jpg
Liza and Bob Dishy in Flora, the Red Menace
Cabaret.jpg
Liza Minnelli as Sally Bowles in the film Cabaret
Liza Minnelli in her 1974 concert engagement at the Winter Garden Theatre.
Liza Minnelli in her 1974 concert engagement at the Winter Garden Theatre. Sony Music Archives
liza.jpg
Liza Minnelli at the 1974 Tony Awards Bob Deutsch
Liza Minnelli as Roxie Hart in Chicago.
Liza Minnelli as Roxie Hart in Chicago. Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
Liza Minnelli
Liza Minnelli Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Liza Minnelli
Liza Minnelli Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
