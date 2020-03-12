Ring Them Bells! Celebrate Liza Minnelli’s Birthday With a Photo Retrospective

In honor of her birthday, we look back at some of our favorite Minnelli moments.

Liza Minnelli, a Tony, Oscar, Grammy, Golden Globe, and Emmy winner, celebrates her birthday March 12. The performer's first professional role came with the Off-Broadway revival of the musical Best Foot Foward; she was later invited by her mother, Judy Garland, to perform with her in concert at the London Palladium. The concert was recorded and released as an album, propelling Minnelli to make her Broadway debut in John Kander and Fred Ebb's Flora the Red Menace at age 19.

Minnelli went on to appear in numerous stage shows, television shows, and movies, including the film adaptation of Kander and Ebb's Cabaret, in which she pioneered the now-iconic tune "Maybe This Time." Her performance in the film earned her an Oscar; she also received Tony Awards for her performances in Flora, the Red Menace and The Act, as well as a special 1974 Tony.

Flip through some of the highlights of her career below:

