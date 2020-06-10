Rita Moreno and Gloria Estefan to Duet on One Day at a Time

By Dan Meyer
Jun 10, 2020
 
The pair will sing a new version of “Mi Tierra” on the June 16 animated episode.
Mirtha (Gloria Estefan), Estrellita (Melissa Fumero), Juanito (Lin-Manuel Miranda), Schneider (Todd Grinnell), Penelope (Justina Machado), Elena (Isabella Gomez), Alex (Marcel Ruiz), Lydia (Rita Moreno), Flavio and Gloria Estefan (Gloria Estefan).
Mirtha (Gloria Estefan), Estrellita (Melissa Fumero), Juanito (Lin-Manuel Miranda), Schneider (Todd Grinnell), Penelope (Justina Machado), Elena (Isabella Gomez), Alex (Marcel Ruiz), Lydia (Rita Moreno), Flavio and Gloria Estefan (Gloria Estefan). Smiley Guy Studios

EGOT winner Rita Moreno and Grammy winner Gloria Estefan—whose bio-musical On Your Feet! debuted on Broadway in 2015—will duet on a new version of “Mi Tierra” in the upcoming June 16 special animated episode, airing on Pop TV at 9:30 PM ET.

“We diss each other, and we’re doing it to the tune of [Estefan’s] beautiful, wonderful, saucy song,” Moreno told Variety, who first reported the news of the duet. “Our characters despise each other. She had a great time writing it, and I had a super time singing it.”

Entitled “The Politics Episode,” the one-off special will feature the Alvarez family and their relatives discussing their differing views on a variety of topics that are sure to come up in the approaching election. As previously announced, the entire main cast will voice their animated characters, with Estefan and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda also providing vocal talent as Tia Mirtha and Tio Juanito, respectively, among other guest stars.

One Day at a Time is inspired by Norman Lear's 1975 series of the same name, with the reboot following three generations of the Cuban-American Alvarez family. The show, which launched on Netflix in 2017, stars Moreno, Justina Machado, Stephen Tobolowsky, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez, and Marcel Ruiz.

Following its third season, PopTV picked up One Day at a Time for its own network. The series is produced by Act III Productions, Inc., Snowpants Productions, and GloNation in association with Sony Pictures Television. The animated episode was produced by Jonas Diamond, the executive producer and co-owner of Smiley Guy Studios, which oversees the animation.

In addition to the upcoming episode, fans can watch Moreno and Lear in a live 92Y special online, hosted by RuPaul. Life in a Pandemic—“One Day At A Time” airs June 14 at 7 PM.

