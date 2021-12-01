Rita Moreno Performs a West Side Story Dance Stunt with Jimmy Fallon

"I don't do cameos," the Oscar winner said when Steven Spielberg asked her to appear in the remake.

Donning a sparkling, black Michael Kors dress, Rita Moreno took a seat opposite Jimmy Kimmel on The Tonight Show to talk about West Side Story ahead of the new film's December 10 release.

"I don't do cameos," she shared—which is what the original film's Anita told Steven Spielberg when he reached out about including Moreno in his new version. But then she he told her about the role he had in mind, Valentina, a reimagined characterization of Doc. "It's a real part," she says, beaming about the euphoric reaction to the film at Monday's press premiere in New York City.

Moreno then discusses the history of the first film, which earned her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, and relives a moment with Fallon as her dance partner. Fallon closes the conversation with a clip from the new film, in which Moreno's Valentino tells Ansel Elgort's Tony how to romance Maria: "Quiero estar contigo para siempre." I want to be with you forever.