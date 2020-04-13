Riverdale and Sabrina Show Runner to Adapt His Good Boys and True Into New Quibi Series

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's 2008 stage drama will be developed with Riverdale writer Greg Murray.

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa will adapt his 2008 play, Good Boys and True, into a series for the newly launched Quibi, according to Variety. Launched last week, Quibi delivers short (10 minutes or less) video content to be viewed on smartphones. Good Boys and True, seen Off-Broadway in a production from Second Stage Theater, follows a sex-tape scandal at an elite boys school in 1988. The Quibi adaptation, also set in the late 80s, will be co-written and executive produced by Aguirre-Sacasa with fellow Riverdale writer Greg Murray. READ: Riverdale's Hedwig-Themed Musical Episode Delayed Aguirre-Sacasa is a playwright, screenwriter, and comic book writer. He is the show runner of Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and has written for or been a producer on Glee, Big Love, Looking, and Katy Keene. He is Chief Creative Officer of Archie Comics.