Riverdale Goes Next to Normal For Its 5th Season's Musical Episode

This is the fourth musical-inspired episode for the CW series, following Carrie, Heathers, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

The CW series Riverdale will continue its tradition of airing a musical episode on September 29 with Chapter Ninety-Four: Next to Normal, borrowing songs from the Pulitzer-winning musical by Brian Yorkey and Tom Kitt.

The first two musical-themed episodes of the mystery series saw the students of Riverdale High in their school musicals—Carrie in Season 2, and Heathers in Season 3. Songs from Hedwig and the Angry Inch were featured in the Season 4 musical episode through a high school variety show.

In Season 5 of Riverdale, Betty's mother Alice has been dealing with the disappearance and possible murder of her elder daughter Polly. The CW's official plot synopsis states: "Refusing to accept what’s going on around her, Alice (Mädchen Amick) creates an imaginary musical fantasy world in which the Coopers are one big happy family again." It seems the musical may break out of the high school setting with Riverdale's Alice mirroring Next to Normal's Diana.

Next to Normal opened on Broadway in 2009. It has a book and lyrics by Yorkey and music by Kitt.