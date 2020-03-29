Riverdale's Hedwig-Themed Musical Episode Delayed

Season 4's 'Chapter Seventy-Four: Wicked Little Town' was scheduled to air April 8.

CW has delayed the April 8 episode of Riverdale, a musical-themed episode inspired by the John Cameron Mitchell-Stephen Trask show, Hedwig and the Angry Inch. The previously announced episode, titled "Chapter Seventy-Four: Wicked Little Town" is part of the series' fourth season.

In the episode, Kevin (Casey Cott) is barred from performing a number from Hedwig. In retaliation, he and his classmates each jettison their initial acts as part of a variety show to pay tribute to the fictional gender-defying rock star. Kevin, Archie (K.J. Apa), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Betty (Lili Reinhart) and more take the stage to belt out "Wicked Little Town," "Midnight Radio," "The Origin of Love" and "Sugar Daddy."

A future date for the episode has not been announced.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch premiered Off-Broadway in 1998, followed by a film adaptation and Tony-nominated Broadway run.

