Rob McClure, Lesli Margherita, Solea Pfeiffer, Celia Rose Gooding, More Star in Broadway Whodunit's Escape from Camp Erie August 30

The virtual, interactive murder mystery series from Andrew Barth Feldman allows the audience to play detective.

It's time for audiences to put on their sleuthing caps. Andrew Barth Feldman presents the next edition of Broadway Whodunit August 30 at 6 PM ET; the latest mystery, Escape From Camp Erie, stars Rob McClure, Lesli Margherita, Solea Pfeiffer, and Celia Rose Gooding.

Rounding out the cast are Feldman himself, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Gabrielle Carrubba, Jason Tam, Alex Boniello, and Will Roland.

Audiences will serve as detectives as they track down suspects in the live, unscripted, and interactive performance, this time set at an ill-fated summer camp. The stars will receive nothing but their character descriptions beforehand. When the show begins, they will receive a set of objectives to achieve their characters’ goals.

Ticketholders will receive a link that contains virtual rooms, where they can follow characters around during the performance. In addition, chat rooms will be available to discuss theories as they track down the culprit. Detectives will also receive a link to submit their guess for who the murderer is. Those with correct deductions will receive points based on how quickly they submitted. Using those points, detectives will be ranked on the leaderboard. These points accumulate through all future mysteries.

The creative team includes Feldman as writer-creator in addition to his Broadway Jackbox co-creator and Dear Evan Hansen co-star Boniello as executive producer.

For tickets and more information, click here.