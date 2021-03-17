Rob McClure, Maggie Lakis, More Will Star in Resounding's Treasure Island at Radial Park at Halletts Point Play

The theatrical drive-in series will also feature audio plays of Beyond the Veil, The Tempest, and more.

Resounding's previously reported month-long residency at the theatrical drive-in experience Radial Park at Halletts Point Play, which launches in April, will include a remount of the company’s Treasure Island May 14–15.

The newly announced cast will include Tony nominee Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire, Beetlejuice) as Long John Silver and Narrator, Maggie Lakis (Something Rotten!) as Jim Hawkins, Victoria Huston-Elem (Finding Neverland tour), Christian Elan Ortiz (West Side Story), Kurt Uy (Vietgone), and Stuart Williams (Turn: Washington’s Spies).

Helmed by Creative Director Steve Wargo, other immersive audio plays in the five-week residency include the unauthorized parody in iambic pentameter of a classic film script, Clu-eth (April 23–24), the new ghost thriller Beyond the Veil (April 30–May 1), an adaptation of Shakespeare’s The Tempest (May 7–8), and a fifth production, a musical, to be announced.

Audiences will be able to take in performances at Radial Park in their own vehicles or at reserved, socially distanced picnic tables; atmospheric projections will be seen on Radial Park's screen. There is also the option of listening remotely via live audio stream.

Radial Park’s “Broadway at the Drive-In” opened October 1, 2020, with Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera on the big screen along with live musical numbers from Derrick Davis and Ali Ewoldt. The series continued with Purple Rain, and The Blues Brothers is scheduled to begin May 27.

Radial Park at Halletts Point Play is led by producers Jeremy Shepard and Marco Shalma. Blair Russell is a recipient of AKA NYC's Black Producer 500 Hours Initiative, a program designed to support emerging Black creators and producers. The AKA team will donate creative, strategic, and marketing hours to work on Resounding.

Performances will be held Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM. Tickets, starting at $10, are on sale at Resounding.Live/RadialPark.

