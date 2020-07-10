Rob McClure Passes the Baton to Kalena Bovell to Lead a Ragtime Reunion, Including Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell

By Dan Meyer
Jul 10, 2020
 
The latest episode of #ConductorCam honors the Black Lives Matter movement.
Rob McClure and Kalena Bovell

Tony nominee Rob McClure passed the baton to assistant conductor of the Memphis Symphony Orchestra Kalena Bovell to lead a virtual Ragtime reunion, featuring Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and more.

The latest episode of McClure’s #ConductorCam Instagram series commemorates the Black Lives Matters movement. To kick things off, the Mrs. Doubtfire star leads an invisible orchestra through the end of the musical's prologue. Suddenly, the music stops and the conductor’s stick is passed to Bovell, who puts the baton away. Then, she performs a poem about Black experience in America and the many injustices that still occur.

To bring things full circle, Bovell finishes the Ragtime opening number with a number of Broadway alums, including some who have appeared in productions of the Stephen Flaherty-Terrence McNally-Lynn Ahrens musical throughout the years.

Joining Tony winners McDonald and Stokes Mitchell are Quentin Earl Darrington, James Harkness, J. Harrison Ghee, Alan H. Green, LaQuet Sharnell Pringle, Calvin Cooper, Adam Sadberry, Alvin Hough, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Mariah Reives, Aaron Stokes, Aaron Jennings, Monica K. Davis, Zane Mark, Pamela Watson, Jay Brandford, Kenita Miller, Stephan Fillare, TyNia René Brandon, and Jaquez André Sims.

Check it out below.

Look Back at the Original Production of Ragtime

The production starred Brian Stokes Mitchell and Audra McDonald.

14 PHOTOS
Ragtime_Broadway_Production_Photos_1998_HR
Company Catherine Ashmore
Ragtime_Broadway_Production_Photos_1998_HR
Brian Stokes Mitchell Catherine Ashmore
Ragtime_Broadway_Production_Photos_1998_HR
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Audra McDonald Catherine Ashmore
Ragtime_Broadway_Production_Photos_1998_HR
Mark Jacoby Catherine Ashmore
Ragtime_Broadway_Production_Photos_1998_HR
Camille Saviola Catherine Ashmore
Ragtime_Broadway_Production_Photos_1998_HR
Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell Catherine Ashmore
Ragtime_Broadway_Production_Photos_1998_HR
Lynette Perry and ensemble Catherine Ashmore
Ragtime_Broadway_Production_Photos_1998_HR
Judy Kaye Catherine Ashmore
Ragtime_Broadway_Production_Photos_1998_HR
Alton Fitzgerald White and Darlesia Cearcy Joan Marcus
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Company in <i>Ragtime</i>
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Company in Ragtime
Share
