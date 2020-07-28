Robbie Fairchild Stars in New Short Film In This Life

The Tony nominee explores the fives stages of grief through dance and performance art.

On August 5 the broadcast premiere of a new short film from Bat-Sheva Guez premieres on ALL ARTS. The 12-minute piece, In This Life—An Exploration of Grief in Five Acts, stars Robbie Fairchild and explores the five stages of grief through dance and performance art.

Each stage features choreography by a different artist: Warren Craft (“Denial”), James Alsop (“Anger”), Andrea Miller (“Bargaining”), Christopher Wheeldon (“Depression”), and Fairchild (“Acceptance”). The ensemble features Kathleen Laituri, Heather Lang, Rico Lebron, Martha Nichols, Michael Rosen, Ahmad Simmons, Ryan Steele, Abby Stephensen, Cassandra Surianello, and Julien Valme.

Directed by Guez, who co-wrote the piece with Fairchild, the short has cinematography by Giacomo Belletti and production design by Karen Weber.

The short reunites Fairchild, who earned a Tony nomination for his performance in An American in Paris, with the show’s Tony-winning choreographer and director, Wheeldon. Craft is a tap dancer and a founder of Dorrance Dance; he developed a tap dance style in the vein of butoh dance/theatre and has been a member of Brenda Bufalino’s New American Tap Dance Orchestra and Max Pollak’s RumbaTap as well as an original member of the Tap City Youth Ensemble. Alsop has choreographed for Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Janell Monae, and she also choreographed for the Netflix series Soundtrack. Miller has earned fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation, Sadler’s Wells, New York City Center, and the Princess Grace Foundation and was the first choreographer to be named Artist-in-Residence at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

New York-area broadcast channels will air the short film August 5 at 8 PM ET (check local listings). In This Life will also stream free nationwide on the ALL ARTS app and website.