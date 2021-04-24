Rock of Ages: All-Star Reunion Concert Streams April 24 With Original Cast Members From Broadway, Off-Broadway, More

Cabaret & Concert News   Rock of Ages: All-Star Reunion Concert Streams April 24 With Original Cast Members From Broadway, Off-Broadway, More
By Dan Meyer
Apr 24, 2021
 
Among the stars participating are Tony nominees Constantine Maroulis, Laura Bell Bundy, and Kerry Butler.
Constantine Maroulis in Broadway&#39;s <i>Rock of Ages</i>
Constantine Maroulis in Broadway's Rock of Ages Joan Marcus

Get ready to mosh and jam (virtually) in the one-night only Rock of Ages: All-Star Reunion Concert live stream event April 24 at 8 PM ET on Stellar. Among the stars slated for the concert are original Broadway cast members Constantine Maroulis, Wesley Taylor, and Mitchell Jarvis.

The lineup also includes Tony nominees Laura Bell Bundy and Kerry Butler; stars from the Hollywood and L.A. casts Frankie Grande, Willam, Dan Finnerty, Dot-Marie Jones, and Tom Lenk; plus performers from various productions, including Kyle Gass, Kate Rockwell, Chris Hardwick, Becca Kötte, Amy Louise Pemberton, James Snyder, James Carpinello, Amy Spanger, Adam Dannheisser, Lauren Molina, Michele Mais, Callandra Olivia, Matt Wolpe, and Regina LeVert.

Constantine Maroulis, Laura Bell Bundy, and Kerry Butler
Constantine Maroulis, Laura Bell Bundy, and Kerry Butler

Also making an appearance in the concert are Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider, who starred in the Broadway production of the musical, as well as writer Chris D’Arienzo and arranger Dave Gibbs. The concert features live performances from the Rock of Ages Hollywood stage at The Bourbon Room on the Sunset Strip, with performances from New York.

Rock of Ages: All-Star Reunion Concert is produced by Tony-nominated producers Matthew Weaver, Scott Prisand, and Joan Grande with Diamond Dog Entertainment. The concert is conceived by D’Arienzo, who co-directs with Tony nominee Kristin Hanggi.

The 80’s power band jukebox musical had its world premiere in January 2006 at The Vanguard Hollywood nightclub in Los Angeles followed by a New York debut in October 2008 at New World Stages. It opened on Broadway at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in April 2009 and moved to the Helen Hayes Theatre in March 2011 for a combined total of 2,328 performances. Rock of Ages scored five Tony nominations, including Best Musical and Best Actor for Maroulis.

Most recently, Rock of Ages opened a 10th anniversary production at New World Stages in NYC and an immersive, experiential, and acclaimed production at the newly built Bourbon Room called Rock of Ages Hollywood, starring Frankie Grande and the late Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero, who passed away from COVID-19 in July last year.

For ticketing information, click here.

