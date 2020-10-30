Rock On With Grunge Love Story Shiner October 30

By Dan Meyer
Oct 30, 2020
 
The Christian Durso play stars Susannah Perkins and Paul Pontrelli.
A love story set at the height of grunge band Nirvana’s influence in 1994 virtually rocks the screen in Play-PerView’s digital presentation of Shiner October 30 at 7 PM ET. The Christian Durso play stars Susannah Perkins (Network) and Paul Pontrelli (The Visitor).

In Shiner, two outcast teens make a pact to die happy. All they need to do before jumping off the Route 101 overpass is see Nirvana live in concert, but their plans are threatened by a first kiss, a restraining order, and Kurt Cobain's ailing health.

The two-hander features direction by Knud Adams (Paris) and music performed by Anand Wilder of the band Yeasayer.

Click here for tickets. The reading will benefit The Mental Health Fund

