Rock the Audition’s Sheri Sanders Launches Cause an Effect Podcast August 14

The series debuts on the Broadway Podcast Network.

Rock the Audition creator, educator, and advocate Sheri Sanders launches her new podcast August 14 on the Broadway Podcast Network. Cause an Effect explores the world of creativity and inspiration, offering listeners tools and techniques to handle all of the challenges life throws at us. Sanders aims to hold space for deep discussion at the intersection between popular music, musical theatre, advocacy, and mental health.

The first episode, available now to stream on all digital platforms and BPN.fm , features Sanders and Broadway alum Nikka Graff Lanzarone (Chicago) discussing their personal experience with the intersection of theatre and mental health. Future installments will be released weekly on Fridays.

In each episode, Sanders tackles hard conversations with laughter, thoughtfulness, and advice for change. The artist was inspired to create Cause an Effect to share her experience innovating pop/rock musical theatre performance techniques over the past decade while navigating a diagnosis of complex-PTSD.

Upcoming episodes will tackle cancer treatment in a pandemic with theatre artist Shayla Benoit, the trauma of white supremacy and a global health crisis with the Musical Theatre Educators Alliance, mental health awareness for people of color with Darkness Rising Project’s Carlita Victoria, and college inclusion with Occucare.

This September, Sanders will help launch Broadway On Demand’s education platform. Her college coalition, CARE (Creatives for Artistic and Realistic Equity; piloted at Oklahoma City University), will be introduced and incorporated into musical theatre programs nationwide this fall. As a part of her on-going mission, she is committed to continue Pro Bono training for artists with disabilities, Trans and Non-Binary artists, and artists who are neurodivergent.

