Romeo and Juliet Begins June 17 at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Isabel Adomakoh Young and Joel MacCormack play star-crossed lovers in Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet as performances begin June 17 at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre. Opening night is set for June 23, with COVID-19 precautions including reduced capacity, enhanced cleaning, one-way systems, mandatory face coverings, and temperature screening.

Rounding out the cast are Aretha Ayeh as Benvolia, Ellie Beavan as Lady Capulet, Cavan Clarke as Mercutio, Tom Claxton as Peter, Emma Cunniffe as Nurse, Peter Hamilton Dyer as Friar Lawrence, Ryan Ellsworth as Lord Montague, Andrew French as Lord Capulet, Michelle Fox as Tybalt, Sarah Hoare as Gregora/Apothacary, Irvine Iqbal as Prince Escalus, Richard Leeming as Paris, Priyank Morjaria as Sampson, Louise Mai Newberry as Lady Montague, Shadee Yaghoubi as Abraham, and Marc Zayat as Balthasar.

Romeo and Juliet is directed by Kimberley Sykes. The production's creative team features lighting designer Ciaran Bagnall, casting directors Stuart Burt and Annelie Powell, set and costumer designer Naomi Dawson, movement director Ingrid Mackinnon, fight director Kev McCurdy, and associate director Jon Pashley with sound design and an original score by Giles Thomas. Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Associate Season Director Barbara Houseman is the voice and text director.

The London institution also launches its Creative Team Associates program this summer, providing opportunities for artists early in their career to broaden their experience making large-scale work and be supported and mentored by the season’s lead creatives. The inaugural participants are Christian Bravo (sound), Catja Hamilton (lighting), Fiona Kennedy (voice), and Darcel Osei (movement).

Following Romeo and Juliet, Regent's Park will present Carousel July 31-September 25, starring Carly Bawden, Declan Bennett, John Pfumojena, and more. The 2021 season—which is following COVID-19 secure procedures for as long as necessary, including an initial 50% reduction to seating capacity—also includes Anansi the Spider and Dragons and Mythical Beasts.

