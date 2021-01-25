Romeo and Juliet, Starring Jessie Buckley and Josh O’Connor, Gets Broadcast Date

The London National Theatre made-for-TV-movie will debut on PBS this spring.

The Jessie Buckley and Josh O’Connor-led Romeo and Juliet film from London’s National Theatre will air on PBS April 23 at 9 PM ET as part of its Great Performances series.

As previously announced, the made-for-TV-movie is being presented in lieu of an in-person staging at the U.K. institution. Romeo and Juliet is directed by NT Associate Simon Godwin and adapted by Emily Burns. The London venue’s Lyttelton stage was turned into a film studio, making this the first time an original production for the screen was created at the National Theatre’s campus.

Joining Buckley and Josh O’Connor in the cast are Olivier winners Deborah Findlay and Tamsin Greig as the Nurse and Lady Capulet, respectively, Fisayo Akinade as Mercutio, Lucian Msamati as the Friar, Shubham Saraf as Benvolio, David Judge as Tybalt, Alex Mugnaioni as Paris, and Ellis Howard as Sampson.

In this contemporary rendering of Shakespeare’s work, a company of actors in a shuttered theatre bring to life the tale of two young lovers who strive to transcend a world of violence and hate.

Great Performances: Romeo & Juliet is produced by the National Theatre in association with Sabel Productions and Cuba Pictures. Executive Producers are Rufus Norris, Director and Joint Chief Executive of the National Theatre; Dixie Linder, Cuba Pictures; David Horn, Great Performances; Christine Schwarzman & Darren Johnston, No Guarantees; and Philip Edgar Jones, Sky Arts.